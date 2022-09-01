This is how to make 2023 your best year yet, according to a celebrity astrologer

A fresh chapter will unfold in your love life in 2023. If you’re single, this is a good year to initiate change, particularly in April. Couples will wish to find more purpose in life in general and you will enjoy exploring ways to do so with your partner. But if you have grown distant from them, this may be the year you finally part.

Career-wise it’s time to proactively start something new. April to mid-June will be particularly catalytic. Look out for opportunities to alter your career and status. You may even surprise yourself with the progress you make through new avenues.