In doing the ‘soul work’, I pulled my way through a spring cloudy with fear and uncertainty to a summer of clarity. Quickly, I noticed my journal entries switched from general fear for the pandemic and reflections on the new normal we were living in, to reflections on my own deeper fears and feelings; things that I had shut out or pushed away for ease, like my attraction to women.

Month by month, meditation by meditation, diary entry after another, I slowly began to get accustomed with my sexuality in a way that I had never let myself do before. It was in the pages of that first Moleskine that I used the word ‘bisexual’ in relation to myself for the first time.

For weeks before I had even verbalised it to my friends or family, I poured out the fears and anxieties that had plagued me since I was a pre-teen and crushing on girls at school. It was terrifying at first. This was something that, though I had known deep down for years, I had never truly examined, learning early on as a teen that it didn’t fit in with my early understandings of love, lust and relationships.