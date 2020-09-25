Let’s face facts: astrology is more popular than ever. Indeed, despite all the uncertainty caused by the ongoing coronavirus lockdown – perhaps because of the uncertainty, even – we’ve seen a surge in people searching for their star sign on Google and drinking in everything that their horoscope has in store for them that day.

Of course, it goes without saying that astrology is absolutely not considered to be a ‘science’. In fact, it’s been wholeheartedly rejected by the scientific community – with many pointing out that predictions based on the zodiac are far too general and far too unspecific to be subjected to scientific testing.