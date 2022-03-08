It started during the first lockdown. Sarah*, 28, from London, had been job hunting, but as Covid-19 tightened its grip on the UK, finding a new role suddenly seemed impossible. Then her boyfriend abruptly ended their relationship and moved out. Faced with the prospect of months at home alone, working in an unsatisfying role and dealing with a break-up, Sarah’s anxiety levels spiked. “I had no idea what to do,” she says. “I felt like my life was such a mess.”

So, what do you do when you can’t see a way forward? Well, you could always seek out someone who can.

More commonly a destination for handmade candlesticks and vintage T-shirts, Sarah learned via Reddit that online marketplace Etsy also lists huge numbers of spiritualists, psychics and mediums – with readings and associated wares available for as little as 99p.

Intrigued, Sarah purchased two readings for £5 each. “I was anxious and wanted to know whether things would improve for me,” she says. “I think I just wanted someone to tell me I was going to be OK.”