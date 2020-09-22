Believe it or not, there’s a lot to learn from this year’s autumn equinox

Why should I care about the autumn equinox, isn’t it just all nonsense?

KG: Not at all. Even if you don’t want to believe in too much of the woo, the turn of the seasons gives us a great opportunity to check in with where we are in our lives and whether we are heading in the direction of where we want to go. I mean, can you believe it’s just over three months to the end of the year already? How often do you get to the end of the year in the blink of an eye and realise that you didn’t do half of the things you set out to do at the start of the year? So then comes the panic of new year’s resolutions and the promises that this year it will definitely be different!

Checking in with the turn of the seasons helps keep us on track, and we can take inspiration from nature all around us. So for example, the autumn equinox helps us to shed and release – making sure we’re not always holding onto things that are no longer working or staying stuck in the past.

Why is now the perfect time for change and reflection, according to the autumn equinox rules? Who says this?

KG: It’s nature who sets the rules for the turn of the season, and we only have to look around us to see the change and reflection taking place. Everywhere the trees are starting to change colour into beautiful reds, oranges, yellows and golds and actively lose their leaves, inspiring you to do the same in your life.

It’s a wonderful time to reflect over not only the past year but also over your life to see what you have been holding onto, what has been draining your resources and what needs to be let go of and finally released so that you can move into autumnal new beginnings. As the day and night are equal length on the equinox it gives you the chance to catch up with yourself once again and find balance in your life before we move into a new season.

Why is there so much pressure for change?

KG: I’m not sure that there is. I think many people are afraid of change and avoid it, never making changes even when they know they should. That’s why things like using the turn of seasons or lunar cycles hold so much power as they encourage you to look at your life and at what is or isn’t working on a regular basis.