Beaver Moon: everything you need to know about November’s full moon
This month’s full moon coincides with a partial lunar eclipse, which you’ll be able to see in the UK tomorrow morning.
The Beaver Moon will take place this Friday, coinciding with a partial lunar eclipse. It will be visible across many parts of the world, including the UK.
The moon will appear slightly red during the eclipse, which will make for an incredible Instagram photo. But the Beaver Moon also has historic importance within folklore, as well as astrological influence.
Intrigued? Here’s everything you need to know.
So what actually is the Beaver Moon?
Many full moons are given names based on folklore or a historic event. The name of the Beaver Moon originated in North America, where beavers traditionally start building their dams in November. Some people also believe that this November moon is inspired by the Native Americans, who lay beaver traps this time of year. The Beaver Moon has also been referred to as the Frost Moon by some Native American tribes.
According to The Almanac: “This was also the time Native American tribes and later European settlers set beaver traps to ensure a supply of warm furs for winter.”
When will the Beaver Moon be visible?
The Beaver Moon usually takes place in November and this year it will be visible on Friday 19 November. The peak of the full moon in the UK will take place at 8.57am but it will appear full on both Thursday and Friday night too.
This month’s full moon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse - or a ‘blood moon’, as some people call it – although this will only be visible for a short amount of time in the UK.
The lunar eclipse is one reason to be thankful for those dark, winter mornings as the later the sunrise, the more of it we can see. The penumbral eclipse will begin at 6.02am before the partial eclipse starts at 7.18am on Friday. This reaches its maximum point above London at 7.20am.
Unfortunately, the sunrise will mean that those of us in the UK will just about miss the eclipse’s peak, at around 9.02am.
The moon will take on a shade of red thanks to a process called Rayleigh Scattering, which is also what makes the sky appear blue and sunsets red.
How will the Beaver Moon affect your zodiac sign?
If you’re interested in astrology, it’s worth taking note of how the Beaver Moon might affect your zodiac sign.
Astrologically, full moons represent completion and fulfilment. They represent a time of peak energy within the lunar cycle and it’s a good time to check in with your intentions.
The Beaver Moon is in the sign of Taurus, which might bring up some feelings of impulsiveness. Prepare to feel certain in your decisions and embrace spontaneity, while feeling the urge to form deeper connections with the people already in your life.
Images: Getty