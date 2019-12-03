As well as being absolutely fascinating, though, the themes surrounding the zodiac are pretty beautiful to look at, too: think shooting stars, glittering night skies, illustrated zodiac signs and artistic depictions of our astrology alter-egos. Thanks to the rise of a trend that’s seen us all looking up to the stars more often, everything from jewellery to tech accessories have become adorned with celestial references. And we have to say, whether you’re a believer or not, they’re seriously something special.

So, if you have a friend, partner, loved one or colleague who thinks of themselves as the next Mystic Meg, have a browse through our beautiful edit of star sign gift ideas and we think you might just find them something so special that even they wouldn’t have foreseen it coming.