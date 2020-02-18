Tess Brigham, a marriage and family therapist in San Francisco, agrees. Speaking to Mic, she points out that, when it comes to people’s behaviour we can’t control, astrology can keep us from spiraling into self-blame and bring a sense of peace.

“It makes it external so that it’s not about you,” she says.

Meanwhile, Andrea Liner, a Denver-based psychologist, has said that, while astrology is rooted in… well, in nothing (as I’ve said before, it’s not a science), it can offer a useful starting point for understanding the people and experiences in our lives.

Likening it to the light on our phones, she reasons: “It’s not going to do much for you, but you can at least find the door with it.”

With that in mind, having fun with the star sign compatibility feature on your favourite dating app is a good idea. At the very least, it will help you find someone who’s as into horoscopes as you are. But what about when we’re no longer trying to whittle down the pool or prospective partners? What if we’ve met someone, we like ‘em, and we’re trying to determine whether or not they’re worth throwing our lot in with?

That’s when things change slightly.

And the negative side?

While Vyse believes it’s generally a positive thing to engage with horoscopes, he is less keen on people using astrology to make important decisions.

“It’s never a good idea to make an important decision based on your horoscope,” Vyse tells WebMD. “You might as well flip a coin.”