What is the significance of the Cold Moon?

According to Space.com, December’s Cold Moon has a higher trajectory than most, which means it will stay above the horizon for longer than many full moons. It’s because of this that the full moon of December has many nicknames, including Long Night Moon, Snow Moon and Moon Before Yule.

And if you’ve noticed the moon shining brighter in the sky as of late, there is good reason. In the build-up to the Cold Moon, the moon rises an hour earlier each day. Leading up to the new moon and the next lunar cycle, the moon will rise an hour later each day and will be visible for less and less of the night.

This full moon is also synced up with Mars, in what’s known as a lunar occultation. This means that on 8 December, a bright Mars will appear to meet the moon in the sky, eventually disappearing behind the moon before reappearing again.