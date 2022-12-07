December Cold Moon: what is it, how can it affect you and when can you see it?
Early risers, keep an eye out for the latest lunar event, the December Cold Moon, on 8 December.
Somehow, the year is nearly over, which means the final full moon of 2022 will soon be upon us. In fact, the so-called Cold Moon will rise at approximately 3pm today (7 December), reaching peak illumination in the UK at 4am GMT on 8 December.
There are usually 12 full moons a year, occurring every 29.5 days—the length of time it takes for the moon to orbit the Earth and complete one lunar phase cycle. So what is so special about this one?
What is the significance of the Cold Moon?
According to Space.com, December’s Cold Moon has a higher trajectory than most, which means it will stay above the horizon for longer than many full moons. It’s because of this that the full moon of December has many nicknames, including Long Night Moon, Snow Moon and Moon Before Yule.
And if you’ve noticed the moon shining brighter in the sky as of late, there is good reason. In the build-up to the Cold Moon, the moon rises an hour earlier each day. Leading up to the new moon and the next lunar cycle, the moon will rise an hour later each day and will be visible for less and less of the night.
This full moon is also synced up with Mars, in what’s known as a lunar occultation. This means that on 8 December, a bright Mars will appear to meet the moon in the sky, eventually disappearing behind the moon before reappearing again.
How to see the full moon
For those wishing to see the lunar event for themselves, take notes now.
According to Science Focus, the Cold Moon will reach peak illumination at 4:02am GMT, so the best time to view it will be then and up until around 7am “as it lingers low on the horizon in a pre-dawn sky”.
However, it’s worth bearing in mind that due to recent weather, the visibility may be a bit mixed depending on where you are in the UK. But the good news is sites like Space.com will be streaming the event live, so you’re guaranteed to get a good view either way.
What does the Cold Moon mean for you?
Astrology followers will know that you don’t have to be a werewolf to feel restless when the full moon rises: multiple studies have concluded on nights when the moon is full, we lose (on average) around 20 minutes of sleep.
Researchers also found that it took about five minutes longer for participants to fall asleep around the time of a full moon than around a new moon. Deep sleep was, on average, 30% decreased around the time of a full moon.
But the December moon also provides a valuable opportunity to check in with yourself in your waking hours. According to the Urban Monk, it can be used as the perfect time to reconnect and reflect on the year that has passed, and the one ahead.
“Take a much-needed pause to summon up your patience, release what needs letting go of and find support and community through meaningful connection,” they shared in an Instagram post.
Wise words indeed.
When is the next full moon?
A new year will of course bring with it a new moon. The next full moon and the first full moon of 2023 is January’s Wolf Moon, which rises six days into the new year.
We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.
Images: Getty