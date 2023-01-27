It’s done. We made it through January. Let’s all give ourselves many pats on the back and perhaps a little treat (or two) for a job well done. Now, it’s time to turn our attention to February, and all the intrigue Aquarius season will bring.

So, what’s coming up this month? Our astrology calendar kicks things off with a full moon in Leo on 5 February, which will bring the drama. All of our inner feelings around ego, recognition (or lack thereof) and tenacity will bubble up like a volcano, ready to erupt.

Next up, Mercury enters Aquarius on 11 February, which will bring an energy that gets you ready to hustle and make shit happen. Don’t stress, it’s not all girlboss-ery this month. On 18 February, the sun will enter Pisces, which loosens us all up and brings a dreamy, romantic vibe for the rest of the month.