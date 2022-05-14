Another month brings with it another moon cycle, and May’s Flower Moon is particularly special.

According to BBC’s Science Focus, the name ‘Flower Moon’ derives from the many flowers, especially wildflowers, that bloom in abundance during May.

However, on Sunday 16 May, it will also bring with it a total lunar eclipse, and a so-called ‘Blood Moon’. The eclipse is set to happen in the early hours before dawn, when the Moon is low on the horizon, and the Moon will take on an increasingly red colour as it approaches totality.