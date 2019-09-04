Astrology fans, rejoice: you can now listen to your daily horoscope on Spotify

Horoscopes are having a moment. The world of star signs, astrology and retrogrades has gained more and more attention over the last couple of years, as celebrity-endorsed apps and digital readings make their way into the mainstream.

It’s not hard to stumble across some kind of astrological reference on a daily basis: a casual scroll through Twitter will often be filled with memes, “starter kits” and general lamentations about being a “typical Capricorn” or “textbook Aries,” and millennial dating app Bumble even allows you to filter your matches by star sign.

With all of this interest going on in the background then, it’s hardly surprising that more and more platforms are offering horoscope series in order for us to get our astrological fix.