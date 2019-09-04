Astrology

Astrology fans, rejoice: you can now listen to your daily horoscope on Spotify

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Daily Horoscopes are now available on Spotify

Horoscope Today is a new series of 12 daily podcasts tailored to each zodiac sign. 

Horoscopes are having a moment. The world of star signs, astrology and retrogrades has gained more and more attention over the last couple of years, as celebrity-endorsed apps and digital readings make their way into the mainstream.

It’s not hard to stumble across some kind of astrological reference on a daily basis: a casual scroll through Twitter will often be filled with memes, “starter kits” and general lamentations about being a “typical Capricorn” or “textbook Aries,” and millennial dating app Bumble even allows you to filter your matches by star sign.

With all of this interest going on in the background then, it’s hardly surprising that more and more platforms are offering horoscope series in order for us to get our astrological fix.

And now, for the first time, we’ll finally be able to get our horoscopes via a new series of podcasts on Spotify. Daily. 

You may also like

Why do so many millennial women read horoscopes?

That’s right – now, instead of watching the world go by as you take on your daily commute, you can plug in your headphones and get your daily guidance from the stars, all without having to read a thing.

Horoscope Today, which officially launched yesterday (3 September), is a series of 12 daily podcasts produced by Spotify’s in-house podcast studio Parcast, which are tailor made for each individual sign (and put together by a professional team of astrologers). Each episode is only two to three minutes long – making it perfect for a quick morning listen – and provides an insightful horoscope, astrological advice personalised to your star sign, as well as any other notable planetary information for that day (of course). To find your daily podcast, all you need to do is search for your star sign followed by “today”.

Woman listening to her daily horoscope podcast
Best true crime podcasts.

Horoscopes have been around for a long time now, and this new series is just a 21st century version of something humans have been doing for thousands of years. Astrology, the belief system that says the time we were born and the position of the stars and the planets can affect our lives, is nothing new – in fact, humans have been trying to divine meaning from the sky since 3 million BC.

Taking a listen to my daily podcast (I’m an Aries, by the way) is actually quite a relaxing experience. There’s some atmospheric, calming music you’d expect to find in a guided meditation or spa, and the narrator’s voice is confident and pronounced – certainly not as soft as you might expect. 

Even as a slightly sceptic horoscope reader, this is something I could definitely get behind. It’s no big commitment – I can listen to an episode on the bus, at home or in bed – and even if you don’t believe in astrology, there’s something strangely comforting about the whole disembodied-voice-giving-you-spiritual-guidance-thing.  

Sign up for workouts, nutritious recipes and expert tips. You'll also get a free Beginner's Guide To Strength Training.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

Careers

Here’s what your zodiac sign says about your career in 2019

It's time to take a look at your professional horoscope...

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Astrology

Yes, Mercury’s in retrograde – but what does it really mean?

Mercury Retrograde In Scorpio began on 31 October. It seems there’s only one question our stars can’t answer: why do we actually care?

Posted by
Joanna Fuertes-Knight
Published
Life

6 addictive podcasts that deep dive into the issues of the moment

Want to know more about the Jeffrey Epstein case? Fascinated by the Manson murders? These are the podcasts to listen to.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Podcasts

Marian Keyes calls out the lack of mental health care in a powerful podcast episode

And 8 more mental health and self-care podcasts to tune into right now.

Posted by
Susan Devaney
Published
Podcasts

French & Saunders fans: this new podcast series is for you

And 20 other amazing podcasts by women in 2020.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published