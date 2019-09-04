Astrology fans, rejoice: you can now listen to your daily horoscope on Spotify
Lauren Geall
Horoscope Today is a new series of 12 daily podcasts tailored to each zodiac sign.
Horoscopes are having a moment. The world of star signs, astrology and retrogrades has gained more and more attention over the last couple of years, as celebrity-endorsed apps and digital readings make their way into the mainstream.
It’s not hard to stumble across some kind of astrological reference on a daily basis: a casual scroll through Twitter will often be filled with memes, “starter kits” and general lamentations about being a “typical Capricorn” or “textbook Aries,” and millennial dating app Bumble even allows you to filter your matches by star sign.
With all of this interest going on in the background then, it’s hardly surprising that more and more platforms are offering horoscope series in order for us to get our astrological fix.
And now, for the first time, we’ll finally be able to get our horoscopes via a new series of podcasts on Spotify. Daily.
That’s right – now, instead of watching the world go by as you take on your daily commute, you can plug in your headphones and get your daily guidance from the stars, all without having to read a thing.
Horoscope Today, which officially launched yesterday (3 September), is a series of 12 daily podcasts produced by Spotify’s in-house podcast studio Parcast, which are tailor made for each individual sign (and put together by a professional team of astrologers). Each episode is only two to three minutes long – making it perfect for a quick morning listen – and provides an insightful horoscope, astrological advice personalised to your star sign, as well as any other notable planetary information for that day (of course). To find your daily podcast, all you need to do is search for your star sign followed by “today”.
Horoscopes have been around for a long time now, and this new series is just a 21st century version of something humans have been doing for thousands of years. Astrology, the belief system that says the time we were born and the position of the stars and the planets can affect our lives, is nothing new – in fact, humans have been trying to divine meaning from the sky since 3 million BC.
Taking a listen to my daily podcast (I’m an Aries, by the way) is actually quite a relaxing experience. There’s some atmospheric, calming music you’d expect to find in a guided meditation or spa, and the narrator’s voice is confident and pronounced – certainly not as soft as you might expect.
Even as a slightly sceptic horoscope reader, this is something I could definitely get behind. It’s no big commitment – I can listen to an episode on the bus, at home or in bed – and even if you don’t believe in astrology, there’s something strangely comforting about the whole disembodied-voice-giving-you-spiritual-guidance-thing.
