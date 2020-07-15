You’re born on the cusp of two seasons

Apparently, if you were born at the very end or very beginning of a zodiac season, then you have strong influences from the season you are close to. For example, if you are born on 21 July you are technically a Cancer, but since Leo seasons starts on 23 July, you probably have traits of both signs. So read both, and see which one you like best, we guess.

You’re not reading your full astrological chart

Forget your horoscope: if you want a proper insight into your psyche, then you need an astrological birth chart (also called an astrology natal chart). Basically, this acts as a map of where all the planets were in their journey around the Sun (from our vantage point on earth) at the exact moment you were born. Which means that, as well as your zodiac (sun) sign, you will also get a moon and rising sign, too.

Why is this important? Well, if you’re into all things woo-woo, your sun sign only speaks to your dominant personality. The moon and rising signs, however, get down deeper into your emotions and energy, and as such are expected to give you a far better reading: think strengths and weaknesses, opportunities for ‘soul growth’ and the best timing for important moves, too.

To calculate your astrology birth chart, you’ll need your date and place of birth, as well as the exact time you popped into the world (get thee to a birth certificate, stat!).