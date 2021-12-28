The authors speculated this is due to the “self-centred worldview uniting them”. They also suggested that “cultural aspects of millennials may emphasize the uniqueness of individuals, which might lead to a more egocentric view of the world, and thus relate to narcissistic traits.”

Interestingly, they suggested that the connection between narcissistic traits and astrology may have something to do with the tendency of horoscopes to be positively framed. “This reinforces grandiose feelings and thus might appeal even more to narcissists.”

Finally, narcissism was also strongly associated with the – incorrect – idea that astrology is supported by science, suggesting the possibility that “narcissists may generally be more fact resistant.”

So there you have it: if you’re into astrology, you might well be a narcissist, or at least share similar tendancies. But before you throw away your birth chart or unfollow your favourite Instagram astrologer, it should be noted that there are a number of limitations to this study. These include the lack of random sampling and the use of shortened versions of the scales. And crucially, the fact that the majority of participants were young women means the findings can’t be generalised to the entire population.

In the conclusion, the authors suggest refraining from drawing strong conclusions about belief in astrology and its association with higher narcissism and lower intelligence until further research is conducted.

They also point out that prior research shows individuals and societies are more likely to turn to astrology during times of turmoil, stress and confusion as a way to cope. As we inch toward the two-year anniversary of the pandemic, that’s certainly relevant to us.