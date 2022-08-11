If you’ve taken a moment to stare into the sky over the past few nights, you may have noticed that the moon has seemed bigger and brighter. As romantic as it sounds and beautiful it is to witness, there’s actually an important astrological explanation: it’s a supermoon.

For anyone unfamiliar, supermoons are categorised as lunar events when the moon is at 360,000km or less away from Earth in its orbital path. While you may not have even been aware, we have actually just experienced three full supermoons in a row: the June full moon (aka the strawberry moon), the July full moon and the buck moon.

According to National World, a supermoon appears around 7% larger and 15% brighter than a standard full moon. Therefore the upcoming full moon, named the sturgeon moon, will also be a supermoon, making it the fourth and last of the year.