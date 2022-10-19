This astrological event at the end of the month is set to shake up your love life

On 22 October 2022, a Venus star point will occur in the sign of Libra, marking a new era for each of our romantic partnerships. When the vulnerability and romance of Venus align with the idealism and magnetism of the Sun, especially in the partnership-driven sign of Libra, we are called to embrace our romantic selves and pursue our desire for intimacy in a more active way. Loving connection is the only directive of this beautiful astrological moment.

So, if you have been sitting on the sidelines of your love life for quite some time, avoiding the topic of romance due to fears of rejection, use this Venus star point as an opportunity to get back into the game. Get back on those dating apps, call up that person your friend keeps trying to set you up with or rekindle that unexplored connection you pushed away previously. You never know what you’ll find if you put yourself out there.

If you are currently pursuing a new romantic relationship, this Venus star point encourages you to wear your heart on your sleeve and not hold anything back. Libra is the sign of interdependence, so rather than playing it cool, don’t be afraid to ask for more of a commitment if you would like to deepen the connection. Remember that authentic vulnerability is contagious, so don’t wait for your partner to put their feelings out there first if you know what it is you have to say.