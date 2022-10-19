This astrological event at the end of the month is set to shake up your love life
The Venus star point, which is the nine-month meet up of the Sun and Venus, happens on 22 October this year – and it will have a profound impact on your love life.
On 22 October 2022, a Venus star point will occur in the sign of Libra, marking a new era for each of our romantic partnerships. When the vulnerability and romance of Venus align with the idealism and magnetism of the Sun, especially in the partnership-driven sign of Libra, we are called to embrace our romantic selves and pursue our desire for intimacy in a more active way. Loving connection is the only directive of this beautiful astrological moment.
So, if you have been sitting on the sidelines of your love life for quite some time, avoiding the topic of romance due to fears of rejection, use this Venus star point as an opportunity to get back into the game. Get back on those dating apps, call up that person your friend keeps trying to set you up with or rekindle that unexplored connection you pushed away previously. You never know what you’ll find if you put yourself out there.
If you are currently pursuing a new romantic relationship, this Venus star point encourages you to wear your heart on your sleeve and not hold anything back. Libra is the sign of interdependence, so rather than playing it cool, don’t be afraid to ask for more of a commitment if you would like to deepen the connection. Remember that authentic vulnerability is contagious, so don’t wait for your partner to put their feelings out there first if you know what it is you have to say.
And if you are currently in a relationship that has gone stagnant, take this Venus star point as an invitation to address or readdress some of the ways in which your partnership has been falling short. It is all too easy to get complacent over time, but this astrological moment asks you to put as much enthusiasm into the wellbeing of your partnership as you do your job. A little bit of work can go a long way when rebuilding intimacy that has been lost over time.
And lastly, if you are happily single with no desire to get back into a relationship, use this Venus star point as a divine invitation towards self-love, necessary indulgences and internal balance. Buy yourself a fancy candle, cook yourself a gorgeous dinner or take yourself on your favourite kind of date. Slow down and literally or metaphorically smell the roses, letting yourself luxuriate in how sweet it is to be in a relationship with yourself.
Interested in how it will affect your star sign? Here’s a mantra for each sign to think about over the upcoming Venus star point:
Aries: I may be independent and self-assured, but I can lean into the gifts and pleasures that come from romance and partnership. I will soften and ask for help when I need it and allow myself the peace that comes from trusting others.
Taurus: I may like my routine, but I can allow myself to experience romance and pleasure in small, unexpected ways on a daily basis. I will intentionally carve out time for sweet indulgences with my romantic partners or with myself.
Gemini: I may like my freedom, but I can include my romantic and platonic partners in my creative projects. I will invite in peaceful collaboration as it will enhance the beauty of my work and allow me to have fun along the way.
Cancer: I may be a bit guarded, but I can invite my partners, both romantic and platonic, into my sense of family. I will learn to trust those who have proven to be trustworthy and realise how good it feels to create a sense of home within my relationships.
Leo: I may like to be in charge, but I can shake up my dating life and explore new things, whether I’m single or taken. I will let my partners, both new and old, help me get out of my comfort zone and expand the beauty of my life.
Virgo: I may be pragmatic, but I will allow myself to indulge in the beauty and luxury that life has to offer with my beloved partners. I will forgo rigidity and try to live in the moments of romance and pleasure that come my way.
Libra: I may be a great partner to others, but I will turn my love inward and shower myself with the affection I deserve. I will put myself first, even if I am in a partnership, so that I can fill my cup up and experience true self-love.
Scorpio: I may be emotionally protective of myself, but I will embrace the spiritual healing that comes from a trusted partnership. I will share my innermost dreams and desires with the people I love, and allow them to support my deepest truths.
Sagittarius: I may be hard to pin down, but I will nurture the sense of belonging that comes from partnership. I will treat both my romantic and platonic partners as a part of my collective family and show up for them with deep loyalty.
Capricorn: I may like to be in control, but I will allow my partners to support and uplift me in my professional ambitions. I will make room for beauty, joy and even romance in my work life and remember that I can share my burdens with those I love.
Aquarius: I may have great wisdom, but I will seek the transcendence that comes from true love and intimacy. I will pursue the unknowns of both my romantic and platonic connections and let my heart, rather than fear, guide the way.
Pisces: I may be a source of compassion for others, but I will let the healing light of partnership shine on my innermost wounds. I will let intimate partners, new or old, experience the full breadth of who I really am and let them love on the tender spots I have yet to accept.
Magic Days: Your Daily Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Guide by Nadine Jane (Vintage; £20) is out now.