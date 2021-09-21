The Hunter’s Moon is also, the book suggests, the ideal time for harvesting those final crops. Then, once your fruit and vegetables are ready for storage, you should fertilise and mulch the soil in preparation for next year.

When will the Hunter’s Moon be visible?

The Hunter’s Moon is usually in October, but in some years falls in early November. This year, though, it will rise on 20 October for most of the world.

Here in the UK, it is set to peak at about 3:56pm, which might prove confusing to some: after all, how are we expected to see the moon during the daytime? Well, it’s because the full moon alignment happens at one specific moment in time, irrespective of the time of day in any particular location. And, since half of our planet always faces the sun, a full moon will always occur during the day in some locations, while it is night in others.

“The moon looks fully illuminated for some days before and after the actual alignment, during the late stages of the Waxing Gibbous Moon and the beginning of the Waning Gibbous Moon,” Konstantin Bikos explains via Time And Date.

“Therefore, weather permitting, everyone on earth will see a fully illuminated moon in the nights surrounding the full moon alignment, even though only 98% or 99% of the visible half of the Moon may be illuminated.”