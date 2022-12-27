Ready for a reset? The stars are aligning to help us do just that.

January 2023 is nearly here, and we’re getting a double serving of newness in the form of a month and a year. So, what can we expect from the weeks ahead? Astrology reveals all.

It’s set to be an interesting start to the new year, with multiple planetary transits. Pluto and Venus kick things off by being at the same degree in Capricorn between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Just in time for resolution-setting, this will give all the signs a wake-up call: maybe we don’t want what we thought we did.

Next up, Venus will enter Aquarius, bringing up all kinds of deep feelings and a shift away from convention. Beyoncé’s Alien Superstar will be the anthem. Prepare to accept your true self, and release the feelings/thoughts/actions that no longer serve you.

On 12 January, Mars will finally go direct, clearing out the cobwebs of demotivation and stagnation. Then on 18 January, Mercury goes direct, too. Think of this as your Marie Kondo period; it’s time for a clearout, and the planets will help us do that with minimal effort.