Your star sign’s monthly horoscope for January 2023
New year, new everything, anyone? It’s finally time to say goodbye to the chaotic energy of 2022 and welcome in a 2023 vibe shift – and the stars are on our side. Ahead, astrologer Astrodim reveals what each sign can expect from January.
Ready for a reset? The stars are aligning to help us do just that.
January 2023 is nearly here, and we’re getting a double serving of newness in the form of a month and a year. So, what can we expect from the weeks ahead? Astrology reveals all.
It’s set to be an interesting start to the new year, with multiple planetary transits. Pluto and Venus kick things off by being at the same degree in Capricorn between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Just in time for resolution-setting, this will give all the signs a wake-up call: maybe we don’t want what we thought we did.
Next up, Venus will enter Aquarius, bringing up all kinds of deep feelings and a shift away from convention. Beyoncé’s Alien Superstar will be the anthem. Prepare to accept your true self, and release the feelings/thoughts/actions that no longer serve you.
On 12 January, Mars will finally go direct, clearing out the cobwebs of demotivation and stagnation. Then on 18 January, Mercury goes direct, too. Think of this as your Marie Kondo period; it’s time for a clearout, and the planets will help us do that with minimal effort.
Finally, January ends with major transformation energy thanks to back-to-back transits: the sun moving into Aquarius, the new moon in Aquarius, and Uranus going direct. This will push us to fully own our individuality and live in our authentic truth. Big stuff, basically.
Want to dive deeper into what your star sign should be focusing on for the next month? Read on for your horoscope for January 2023 ahead…
Aries
21 March to 19 April
With Jupiter recently moving into your sign, you’re all about confidence and newness – think bigger than swapping rosé for orange wine. Your planet Mars will finally be direct in the middle of the month, allowing you to put grand plans into action.
A breakthrough will hit during the full moon, when you’ll let go of all that emotional baggage that has held you back from what you truly deserve. You’re ready to expand your circle – it’s who you know as well as what you know, after all – and this could help you to achieve your goals. Keep an eye out for a sudden shift that comes as a result of connecting or reconnecting with others – this could present a financial opportunity or awaken an inner pause.
In this lull, you’ll question if you’re truly ready for the change you want. You are. Don’t let a fear of success hold you back. Just remember that change takes time, and that’s OK.
Taurus
20 April to 20 May
Look, change is uncomfortable. We know this. But we also know that it’s necessary in order for you to achieve the life you’ve always wished for. Venus, your planetary ruler, will be doing a lot this month by joining with Pluto, the planet of transformation. You will realise change is needed. You will be ready to let go of emotional hangups. This will be a great thing, and you’ll notice the rewards in the world of work between the middle and the end of the month.
Expect to have a boost in motivation that urges you to reassess and process. You’re tired of stagnation.
Towards the end of the month, a desire to see what’s out there in the world will lead you to an incredible opportunity. Use your charm to connect with the right people.
Gemini
21 May to 20 June
2022 hasn’t been a great year for most of us, but the last few months have been especially frustrating for Geminis. You’ve been struck by a burst of motivation thanks to Mars, but it’s felt like movement has been slow… or completely nonexistent. Here’s the good news: this is all set to change around the middle of January.
Here’s the not-so-good bit: you can’t just skip ahead to that. Before you can get going, you’ll need to do something you might find tricky. That’s right, Gemini; you’ll need to open up to other people and try being vulnerable. Uncomfortable, we know, but it will deliver rewards, so give it a go.
Cancer
21 June to 22 July
Your January is going to be all about relationships, both romantic and platonic. You’ll feel a drive to dive deeper into your bonds. Tough love time will hit mid-month, when you’ll realise there are – whisper it – things you’re not nailing that are holding you back in the realm of romance.
Deep down, you already know what we’re talking about. That streak of self-centredness? The full moon in your sign mid-January will urge you to leave that behind so your love life can blossom.
You’ll have to tackle impatience, too. Sorry. Getting closer to someone might feel awkward, but you have to stick at it. Stop expecting instant soulmate status – as great as it feels to romanticise your life, you’re not actually in Something From Tiffany’s. True intimacy takes time and patience.
You might get your Netflix-worthy plot twist, however. The stars suggest that this month, a friend or acquaintance will tell you how they really feel. There’s something to look forward to.
Leo
23 July to 22 August
Oh, you’re taking ‘new year, new me’ seriously. January will be a time for creating new routines. You want to finally have the life you’ve always dreamed of. You’re on the right track, and just need to stay the course. Don’t get put off when the big results you want don’t arrive ASAP. Slow and steady wins the race… but don’t stress, you should start to see some benefits mid-month.
In that time, you may notice that some of your habits are harder to break. This is because they run deep – there’s something bigger going on behind the scenes. Don’t let this spin you out. Keep doing the work and taking small steps towards a happier, better you.
Don’t be afraid to lean on a friend or partner if you need. They want to help out. Let them in.
Virgo
23 August to 22 September
Hold up, Virgo. Are you maybe working a little too hard? There’s always going to be stuff to do and tasks to accomplish, and your type-A self struggles to just stop. So we’re afraid to say that you need some enforced fun this month. Shake things up. Do something wild.
Once you stop trying to people-please and tune in with your free and fun side, you’ll hit gold. Inspiration will strike and you’ll have a renewed motivation for work, too. Bonus: your new super-fun side will bring incredible people into your life… perhaps in the world of romance, too.
Libra
23 September to 22 October
Changes are afoot in the realm of home this month – perhaps a new family member, a move or a renovation.
Venus’s move through three signs this month will push you to examine what you really want out of life. You’re going to want to work out emotional energy by welcoming in joy and getting outside of your comfort zone. Go for it, but do it safely – the planet Uranus will make some of us accident-prone.
A new way of thinking has motivated you in a powerful way, and in the middle of the month, you may finally feel that you can do something with this energy. You might have been wearing yourself thin chasing after recognition – what if you paused and recuperated for a bit?
You’ve done so much in 2022. Take some time to rest and focus on home, family, relaxation and peace. You deserve a break.
Scorpio
23 October to 21 November
It’s high time you recognised just how quietly powerful you are. Use that this month, looking inwards rather than waiting for other people to tell you what to do.
Use your communication skills to dig into gossip or start up something exciting. You’ll have a real drive to get to the bottom of things in January.
Travel is a great possibility as well. You have a deep desire to travel abroad but feel prohibited at the moment. Plan a staycation now, but get thinking about a long-distance holiday further down the line to scratch that wanderlust itch.
Sagittarius
22 November to 21 December
Sagittarius is more serious than usual at the start of the year. You are looking deep, working to understand your self-worth. Saying daily affirmations could be a great shout for you in January.
Midway through the month, you should brace for an a-ha moment about the way you place your worth in the view of others. Are you craving encouragement from others? Do you actually need it?
Discipline and consistency will be key. Trust in yourself.
Capricorn
22 December to 19 January
This is not just a new year for you, but also your solar return. You’ll want transformation. You know the changes you want to make and you’re ready to put them into action, no matter the challenges. The goat is used to climbing mountains.
Some of these changes include accepting that you desire the unconventional, and even though your planet, Saturn, is all about discipline and structure, it’s in Aquarius, the sign that’s always thinking outside the box. Explore and see where this part of your mind can take you.
Changing up your day with new routines could be a powerful move for January. If a spark of creativity emerges, follow it. Try new things, even if it’s just finally getting curtain bangs.
Aquarius
20 January to 18 February
You’re going into hermit mode this January, seeking solitude so you can dig deeper into understanding not only what you truly want in life, but what unhelpful patterns are blocking your way. This is your season, and many planets are going direct, so the stars are on your side for this soul search. You’ll make progress in time to celebrate your birthday, with a new appreciation for who you are and what you’re worth.
Mid-month, you’ll suddenly get what’s no longer serving you, and you’ll be ready to release these habits. The stars and planets will align to empower you to do this.
Changes might be as small as mixing up your commute, but all work together to allow you to thrive. This is your time.
Pisces
19 February to March 20
You’re entering your ‘friendship is everything’ era. You’re assessing how you could be a better friend and what you need from those around you, and you’re ready to make some changes. It’s time for a bit of an audit.
Assess your expectations to see if they’re realistic. Do you expect everyone to like what you like or agree with you no matter what? Is that a good thing?
This month you will also feel motivated to express your emotions and have deep meaningful chats with those around you.
Images: Getty; Stylist