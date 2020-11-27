What does the last lunar eclipse of 2020 mean after such a wild year?

All in all, it’s a time of meaning and great significance for many, no matter whether they see a full or partial eclipse, so it should come as no surprise to hear that it can affect our horoscopes, too.

Whether you believe in astrology or not, plenty of us know what our zodiac sign is – and even more of us take the time to read our horoscope each day, soothed by the idea our futures are destined by the stars themselves.

With this in mind, we spoke to astrologist, psychic, spiritualist and healer Eva White, and asked her what the last eclipse of 2020 might mean for everyone after such a tumultuous year.

What astrological meaning does a lunar eclipse usually have?

“Eclipses are a time of shift in energy that can cause change in everyone differently,” explains White.

“It can signify that our emotional cycles have run their course or can also encourage us to let go of certain issues and take action with pending situations. The lunar eclipse will offer cleansing and is an excellent time for setting intention. The moon offers continued rejuvenation throughout a time period of six months, which can lead us into a clean start for the new year.”

How does this one differ, considering it’s the last lunar eclipse of the year?

“The year itself has been a tough experience for most, which can change the effects of the lunar eclipse and how we react,” she continues.

“The significance of this eclipse is that it ends many cycles of anxiety. Mercury is the ruler, which means we can expect our need for answers to be fulfilled. It gives us a good chance to clear any blocks and a clean slate for the new year.”