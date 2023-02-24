Your star sign’s monthly horoscope for March 2023
Get ready for March with your star sign’s horoscope for the month ahead.
Be ready for total transformation, because March is a month of radical change. There are six planets changing signs this month, and one changing signs twice, meaning we’re in a true transition mode. Add in the shift from winter to spring (longer, brighter days are coming, we promise), and the next few weeks are going to be all about shaking things up and embracing an overhaul.
On 2 March, Mercury will enter into Pisces, bringing in an escapism vibe to remedy the hectic demands our busy day-to-day lives deliver. Prepare to be scouring the internet for last-minute flights. Ignore any voice that tells you you’ve got too much on – you deserve a break.
The full moon in Virgo on 7 March will help us all let go of productivity paranoia and guilt, brushing away the perfectionist energy you associate with the star sign. We’ll recognise that it’s OK to do nothing sometimes and appreciate the value of rest. On the same day, Saturn will enter Pisces, a huge transition that pushes us to refocus on our big goals. It’s all about seeing the bigger picture.
In the middle of the month, there will be a push to materialise the things we’ve been desiring. On 16 March, Venus will enter its home sign, Taurus, prompting us to not only assess our desires and dig in deeper, but to actually come up with realistic approaches to making them happen. With Mercury sliding into Aries on 19 March, we’ll have a fresh burst of motivation to get moving and get stuff done.
Towards the end of the month we’ll be all about newness, on a bigger level than changing up your haircut (cub cut, anyone?). The Vernal Equinox, which indicates Aries season, hits on the 20th, followed by an Aries new moon on the 21st. This is the time to follow our passions and feel a load of excitement about the future. It’s also a great time to manifest big things, if that’s your vibe.
Finally, Pluto will leave Capricorn after 15 years of hanging about in that sign, instead moving into Aquarius. This is a slow-burn transit that will last around 22 years, so don’t expect to feel a sudden, radical shift, but you might notice a gentle change in focus from authority to community. It’s a social, collective energy that will remind us of the value of our friendships. Nice, right?
So, that’s the overview of the month as a whole, but let’s get specific. Read on for your star sign’s horoscope for March.
Aries
21 March to 19 April
Lately, you’ve been in hermit mode, crawling into your shell to work on your self. You’ve been in a life review but now you’re ready to do something about it. The full moon in Virgo at the beginning of the month will help you realise that there are some routines you need to let go of, and some new ones to add.
These changes might not be super exciting, but they are important. You’re going to have a new perspective this month, Aries, with the realisation that it’s time to take control and chuck out some subconscious patterns that are no longer serving you. This isn’t a one month only thing, of course. You’ll need to revisit this in the future, too.
Here’s the not so great news: you’re set to struggle a little this month with making your big aspirations happen. You’re going to realise that there are some roadblocks on your path – perhaps it’s the company you’re keeping, or a lack of direction? A breakthrough moment will come when you realise you can’t keep pushing forward without sorting out these issues first. Resolve them and then you can run towards your biggest dreams and make them happen.
Sounds a bit deep, doesn’t it? If your birthday hits this month, use that as a chance to let off some steam and take a break from all the introspection for a bit. Have fun and embrace joy – you can always come back to the big questions tomorrow.
Taurus
20 April to 20 May
Uh oh. Things are looking a little rocky in the world of your friendships… the more you’re chatting with some of your pals, the more you’re wondering why on earth they’re still in your life. Yikes.
There’s love there, sure, but you’re not clicking the same way you used to. Don’t panic, that doesn’t have to mean the end of a bond. Instead, it might be a need for change – maybe you’ve each grown, but your connection hasn’t adapted to fit you both? If it’s just not working, however, perhaps it’s time to set some boundaries.
The upside to this is that towards the end of the month, you’re going to really focus on self-love. You’re fantastic, aren’t you? You’re starting to recognise that and appreciate all the things that make you great. Good for you, Taurus.
As part of this self-love fest, you’ll recognise some tools you’ve always had, but haven’t always utilised. Let’s get them out of the toolbox this month and make things happen. You’re going to have a lot of creative energy in March, so use it wisely.
Gemini
21 May to 20 June
Look at you go! You’re fully in your work era this month. You’re making big moves, doing big things and solidifying your status at every turn. You’re smashing it, in short. Don’t let perfectionism knock you off-course. Ignore that negative voice in your head and keep doing what you’re doing.
Check your circle is rock solid to support you on your path forward. Recently, you’ve felt like something’s a bit off when it comes to your friend group. Is there someone who’s not championing your success in the way you would hope? Are you having a clash of values? Tune into what your gut is telling you. This is not the time to be held back by friends who aren’t backing you.
Get the champagne ready for the end of the month, as a big break is coming your way. The stars suggest this might mean a nice monetary surprise or a connection that changes everything for the better. You’ll feel totally inspired and pumped up. Ride that wave and keep charging forward to continue your winning streak.
Cancer
21 June to 22 July
Big questions this month. You’re trying to understand why you’re here and what you can do to get to where you want to be. That could be a grand philosophical question, or it might be more literal… time to book a holiday?
In the world of work, you’re making some big plans. You’re ready to move on up in the world, so get networking and chase after those goals. Discipline and commitment are your mantras this month.
Your hard work will pay off towards the end of the month, with your goals starting to come into fruition. Keep that flicker of motivation going. Embrace the spring vibe shift and really go for it. You can do this.
Leo
23 July to 22 August
“Selfless acts are a source of profound meaning for yourself and your life,” said Ron Kaufman.
This quote will ring true to you this month, Leo. You will be of service to others during transformative times and through that you will recognise your inner strength. Just make sure not to overdo it. Boundaries are key, and remember, you can’t pour from an empty cup.
Through helping others, you’ll feel inspired to chase after your own passions and explore all that you can do. You know you’ve got talent and skills… now it’s time to show the world.
It’s a great time for travel this month, which will renew your energy and get you feeling super positive. Brace yourself to meet someone at the end of the month that reopens some old wounds. Don’t stress; use this as a nudge to pause and align your emotions with your actions.
Virgo
23 August to 22 September
You got love on your mind, Virgo, and you’re ready to pounce. But slow down for a sec. Sorry to put a downer on things, but there may be some healing to do before you can fully charge forward and have a romcom-worthy romance – and yes, that’s whether you’re single, coupled up, or something in-between. You might need to go through the self-work montage before your big kiss scene. Are you holding on to unhelpful thought patterns about yourself? Are you still struggling to accept that you’re enough? Work on this before you dive in. Any relationship that happens once that work is done will be so much better.
You might have an itch to get out of your home setting and travel this month, and you know what? We say go for it. You can do that healing on a beach.
The message for you this month is to get out of your own way. We know you want to hurry things along and get stuff done, but you can’t rush this. Take the time to make some changes to your way of thinking and your everyday routines. Your work will pay off in spring, when you’ll feel that glow of self-assurance.
Libra
23 September to 22 October
You may feel a hole in your life and you’re wondering how you can fill it. There is something you need to implement in your day-to-day life but you have some mental blocks stopping you. Our advice? Start off small and see where it takes you. It’s the little everyday changes that can make a big difference.
That change might be in the form of a new person in your life. Yes, it might be romance, but it could also be a new best mate or a business partner. Whoever it is, they’re going to help you on your path to greatness. They’ll motivate you and empower you to be your best self. Sounds nice, right?
Scorpio
23 October to 21 November
Scorpios, you’ve been wanting more fun in your life but people haven’t been on your vibration. In order to be around the right people, you need to express yourself unapologetically. Do the things you truly love so you can shine a light so bright that it attracts your people, whether they connect to it platonically or romantically.
Speaking of romance, if you’ve been wanting a steady love it could be coming. The stars are pointing to a new connection that’s going to bring a new energy to your day-to-day. Sweet.
Towards the end of the month, you may be feeling crowded and want to spread your wings. Maybe a move is in order? Don’t make any rash decisions, of course… but feel free to travel to a few places and see what fits.
Sagittarius
22 November to 21 December
Lately, there has been a push to focus on the home front, literally and figuratively. Not only does your family and home need attention but your emotional life needs tending to as well. There is a need for you to put the brakes on some career responsibilities in order to focus on what’s most important.
Eventually, this will lead Sags to focus on the beauty in their lives. Sorry, did you just roll your eyes? Listen, if you feel like you don’t have enough beauty in your life, this is your cue to add some. Try some new hobbies, explore your passions, maybe give your home space a makeover. Focus in on the brilliant things that bring you joy, and truly savour them.
This will bring you a type of happiness that you’d almost forgotten existed. No, really. Knock off the cynicism. Once that joy hits, you’ll realise that some changes need to be made so you never forget to stop and smell the roses again.
Capricorn
22 December to 19 January
Hmm, you’re questioning some big beliefs and values this month. Your faith has faded and you’re not sure where to go from here. The answer lies in introspection, sure, but also connection. Who can you chat with about this? How can you feel more connected with the world again?
When you’re not pondering the very meaning of life, you’ll have some new opportunities in the realm of home in March. Maybe that’s a shift in your family, or it might be as basic as a change in your physical space. Either way, you’ll feel more secure, and thus have the freedom to have fun and be creative.
Once you do explore that creative energy, something will click. You’ll recognise the abilities you’ve had all along but haven’t appreciated. If you’re ready and willing, those talents could work to bring about major transformation. Good things are coming – you just need to be ready to grab them with both hands.
Aquarius
20 January to 18 February
Hey, Aquarius. We know your star sign is all about helping others, and that’s a wonderful thing, but make sure you’re not giving so much that you forget to look after yourself. You matter too, you know.
Something in your home space needs attention. What conversation with your family members or close community are you avoiding? Yes, these conversations are tough. But come on, you know they need to happen. Once they do, you’ll find some stability. It’ll be well worth it.
Throughout the month you’re going to feel moved to make some changes and improvements. You’re already great, obviously, but you’re keen to get even better. By the end of the month, you will be.
Pisces
19 February to 20 March
You’re feeling a touch unsettled when it comes to your relationships this month. What’s going on? Listen to what your inner voice is telling you. Set some boundaries and expectations, especially ahead of your birthday.
When you do that, you’ll have a bit of a breakthrough: why were you letting people treat you poorly? Why did you accept treatment you didn’t deserve? A renewal of your sense of self-worth is needed.
Empowerment starts from within, deep within. It’s time to get back in touch with your inner child and do some healing.
