Be ready for total transformation, because March is a month of radical change. There are six planets changing signs this month, and one changing signs twice, meaning we’re in a true transition mode. Add in the shift from winter to spring (longer, brighter days are coming, we promise), and the next few weeks are going to be all about shaking things up and embracing an overhaul.

On 2 March, Mercury will enter into Pisces, bringing in an escapism vibe to remedy the hectic demands our busy day-to-day lives deliver. Prepare to be scouring the internet for last-minute flights. Ignore any voice that tells you you’ve got too much on – you deserve a break.

The full moon in Virgo on 7 March will help us all let go of productivity paranoia and guilt, brushing away the perfectionist energy you associate with the star sign. We’ll recognise that it’s OK to do nothing sometimes and appreciate the value of rest. On the same day, Saturn will enter Pisces, a huge transition that pushes us to refocus on our big goals. It’s all about seeing the bigger picture.