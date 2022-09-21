If you’ve felt up in the air, off-kilter or downright exhausted for the past few weeks, you’ve probably put it down to one thing: Mercury in retrograde.

In case you’ve missed the casual groanings and hundreds of memes spawned by the event, the planet has gone back into retrograde for the third time this year, bringing disorder in its wake.

So if you’ve found yourself wondering why things feel so *off* recently, Mercury went into retrograde on 9 September, and will continue until 1 October. Among other disruptions, the planet’s perceived change of direction is notorious for wreaking havoc with our day-to-day communication and technology, potentially spelling trouble for our working lives.