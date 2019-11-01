Yes, Mercury’s in retrograde – but what does it really mean?

How many times have the words ‘Mercury in retrograde’ appeared in your various social media feeds this week, being blamed for blocked emails and hideous arguments?

With a shorter orbit around the sun than Earth, Mercury passes by our planet three or four times each year. And, on 31 October, Mercury Retrograde In Scorpio began, and it will remain in its eerie shadow phase until Saturday 7 December (although it goes ‘direct’ on Wednesday 20 November).

If you’re into astrology – as so many are of us are these days – you’ll be holding this proximity responsible because Mercury in retrograde signals communication gone bad (as Mercury governs all things related to communication, commerce, and cognitive functioning).

For what it’s worth, I am a ‘typical’ Capricorn: disciplined and practical. I have a spreadsheet to keep track of formal complaints I’ve made and I once left a friend’s party to get a head start on my tax return. I do not believe in astrology but will defend my right to know your star sign.