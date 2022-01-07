The Old Farmer’s Almanac, a trusted source for astronomical data, has highlighted the retrograde periods for 2022 that people should look out for.

The first retrograde is expected to start sooner than many would expect, with predictions expecting it to begin on 14 January and end on 3 February (yep, it’s all about to kick off one week from now).

The second retrograde will begin on 10 May and end on 2 June, with the third astrological event taking place from 9 September until 2 October.

The final Mercury retrograde of 2022 will start on 29 December and end 18 January, 2023, meaning we’ll be starting our year on a rather strange note.

So there you have it, the four very key periods to watch out for. And if you’re worried about how best to ride the retrograde wave, The Old Farmer’s Almanac suggests trying to remain “flexible, patient and understanding” – oh, and double-check your emails, texts and letters just in case of any slip-ups.

Happy 2022!