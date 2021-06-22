Mercury retrograde: 28 tweets and memes that will make you feel seen, whether you believe in astrology or not
The best memes about Mercury retrograde, because what else can we do at this point other than laugh hysterically?
The second Mercury retrograde of the year began on 29 May, allegedly bringing with it all the potential chaos associated with the astrological transit – not to mention an invisible villain for us to shake our fists at and blame everything on.
Why, though? Well, despite being nothing more than an optical illusion (Mercury appears to change course and move backwards in the sky, something that usually happens three or four times a year), astrologers and horoscope addicts alike have it pegged as trouble with a capital ‘T’. Because, according to believers, the planet’s perceived change of direction has chaotic consequences for us here on Earth, especially when it comes to communication and technology (such as sending an email to the wrong person, accidentally ‘liking’ an ex’s Instagram post, or missing an important call).
For the past few weeks, then, you’ll no doubt have noticed that your social media feeds have slowly been filling up with Mercury retrograde references. And that, quite possibly, some of your friends and colleagues have begun casually mentioning it in conversation (think “sorry you didn’t get my email – ugh, Mercury retrograde, am I right?”).
However, while Mercury is due to go direct today, its “retroshade” (or its “shadow period”) is set to last until 7 July. Throw in the fact that there’s yet another Mercury retrograde due to kick in 27 September to 23 October, and you have an astrological recipe for yet more turbulence to come. Apparently.
Whatever your beliefs on the matter, there’s no doubt whatsoever in our minds that it’s always nice to have someone or something to blame for the chaos in our lives. So, with that in mind, we’ve looked out some of our favourite tweets and memes about Mercury retrograde.
Enjoy…
For the non-believers...
This:
Relatable content
Mercury retrograde? Ya basic
Hmm...
Confusing stuff like...
Lots of stuff with exes, actually
So much so that there’s a word for it
And then there are the mood swings, apparently
The communication issues
And all the other tech issues
And all of this:
So, what to do about it?
Or you could use it as an excuse to do whatever you want
Because sorry seems to be the hardest word
And on that (post-it) note...
Try to stay positive
Take the opportunity to process whatever you need to
And try not to blame Mercury retrograde for everything
Oh dear...
Does bribery work?
Mercury retrograde in one tweet:
How “am” I?
Nearing the finish line...
Veronica, you look like hell
What did we tell you?
Because...
And remember:
