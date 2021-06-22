Mercury retrograde: shrug emoji on astrological background
Astrology

Mercury retrograde: 28 tweets and memes that will make you feel seen, whether you believe in astrology or not

The best memes about Mercury retrograde, because what else can we do at this point other than laugh hysterically? 

The second Mercury retrograde of the year began on 29 May, allegedly bringing with it all the potential chaos associated with the astrological transit – not to mention an invisible villain for us to shake our fists at and blame everything on.

Why, though? Well, despite being nothing more than an optical illusion (Mercury appears to change course and move backwards in the sky, something that usually happens three or four times a year), astrologers and horoscope addicts alike have it pegged as trouble with a capital ‘T’. Because, according to believers, the planet’s perceived change of direction has chaotic consequences for us here on Earth, especially when it comes to communication and technology (such as sending an email to the wrong person, accidentally ‘liking’ an ex’s Instagram post, or missing an important call).

You may also like

Sorry, astrology fans: you’ve been reading the wrong star sign all this time

For the past few weeks, then, you’ll no doubt have noticed that your social media feeds have slowly been filling up with Mercury retrograde references. And that, quite possibly, some of your friends and colleagues have begun casually mentioning it in conversation (think “sorry you didn’t get my email – ugh, Mercury retrograde, am I right?”).

However, while Mercury is due to go direct today, its “retroshade” (or its “shadow period”) is set to last until 7 July. Throw in the fact that there’s yet another Mercury retrograde due to kick in 27 September to 23 October, and you have an astrological recipe for yet more turbulence to come. Apparently.

Whatever your beliefs on the matter, there’s no doubt whatsoever in our minds that it’s always nice to have someone or something to blame for the chaos in our lives. So, with that in mind, we’ve looked out some of our favourite tweets and memes about Mercury retrograde.

Enjoy…

  • For the non-believers...

    WHAT’S THE PROCEDURE?!

  • This:

    Why? Well, because it always leads to point three on our list, no matter how hard we try.

  • Relatable content

    Been there, pal. 

  • Mercury retrograde? Ya basic

    Admit it: you feel this one in your bones, right?

  • Hmm...

    Essentially, confusing stuff is happening. Stick with it.

  • Confusing stuff like...

    Well, like texts from an ex, for example.

  • Lots of stuff with exes, actually

    Exes are a big component of Mercury retrograde, if social media is to be believed.

  • So much so that there’s a word for it

    Hmm.

  • And then there are the mood swings, apparently

    No, apparently it has nothing to do with this ridiculous weather; it’s all about Mercury retrograde. Hmm.

  • The communication issues

    Yes, the Mr Krabbs meme is back. What of it?

  • And all the other tech issues

    Always save as you go, folks. 

  • And all of this:

    Travel delays and uncomfortable nostalgia? Stop it.

  • So, what to do about it?

    Well, you could put your entire life on hold. 

  • Or you could use it as an excuse to do whatever you want

    Try blaming Mercury’s “shadow period” next time you want to cancel plans, and see how your pals react. We dare you.

  • Because sorry seems to be the hardest word

    … except when you can bookmark it with an astrological phenomenon, we guess.

  • And on that (post-it) note...

    “I don’t wanna have to resort to this but if I have to, I will play the post-it card.”

  • Try to stay positive

    Listen to Bob Ross.

  • Take the opportunity to process whatever you need to

    They might call it “getting into alignment,” but we call it “getting your shit together.”

  • And try not to blame Mercury retrograde for everything

    Really?

  • Oh dear...

    We all remember how Midsommar ends: 100% badly for basically everyone involved.

  • Does bribery work?

    If only you could bribe your way out of the so-called retroshade, eh?

  • Mercury retrograde in one tweet:

    Hey, if Daria says it, then it must be true.

  • How “am” I?

    Always an excellent response when someone responds to a WhatsApp a good month after you sent it, right?

  • Nearing the finish line...

    To be fair, this is what we look like at the end of most weeks.

  • Veronica, you look like hell

    There is nothing we love more than a Heathers reference, quite frankly. And this one works just as well for the post-lockdown world as it does for Mercury retrograde.

  • What did we tell you?

    To quote Noah in The Notebook: “It still isn’t over.”

    Mercury retrograde is never over, to be honest. Sorry.

  • Because...

    Repeat after us: retroshade.

  • And remember:

    Sigh.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty/Canva

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

Astrology

Have you been reading the wrong star sign all this time?

The stars may have shifted, but astrologers have a word of warning to all those frantically casting the old zodiac aside.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Astrology

So, what role do horoscopes *really* play in love and online dating?

It seems singletons are turning to the stars for guidance, as they return to the world of dating with 106% more mentions of ‘astrology’.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Astrology

Astrology addicts, everything you know about Scorpio is wrong

“Can we PLEASE stop making snap judgements about people based on their horoscopes? Love, a reluctant Scorpio”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Astrology

This is why you don’t relate to your horoscope, according to experts

Inaccurate horoscope left you feeling cynical about astrology? Look this way…

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Astrology

The Earth has shifted – and you now have a different star sign

Think you’re a Pisces? Think again.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published