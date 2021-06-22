For the past few weeks, then, you’ll no doubt have noticed that your social media feeds have slowly been filling up with Mercury retrograde references. And that, quite possibly, some of your friends and colleagues have begun casually mentioning it in conversation (think “sorry you didn’t get my email – ugh, Mercury retrograde, am I right?”).

However, while Mercury is due to go direct today, its “retroshade” (or its “shadow period”) is set to last until 7 July. Throw in the fact that there’s yet another Mercury retrograde due to kick in 27 September to 23 October, and you have an astrological recipe for yet more turbulence to come. Apparently.

Whatever your beliefs on the matter, there’s no doubt whatsoever in our minds that it’s always nice to have someone or something to blame for the chaos in our lives. So, with that in mind, we’ve looked out some of our favourite tweets and memes about Mercury retrograde.

Enjoy…