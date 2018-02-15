Why do so many millennial women read horoscopes?

It’s difficult to say how many people believe in astrology, and hundreds of polls, surveys and studies have failed to produce an even vaguely consistent answer.

But what we do know is that women are engaging with it more than ever before. Several major women’s websites now have daily and monthly horoscope columns; it’s no longer unfashionable to say you’re into astrology. “The signs as…” memes have taken over Twitter and Instagram feeds, as well as Tumblr dashboards: the signs as dips, as Game of Thrones or Parks and Rec or Skins or Brooklyn 99 characters, as superheroes, as ‘types of grandma’.

For those who aren’t up to date on their rising or moon signs, or what those things apparently mean, the whole thing can seem incomprehensible: the kinds of pithy, self-referential memes that women have increasingly been making around mental health and relationships, transposed with jokes about Cancer moons and Mercury retrogrades and Venuses in Capricorn. But why the uptick in interest?

Sophie Mackintosh, 29, tells stylist.co.uk that she first got into astrology aged around 13 or 14. “I was having a very difficult time at school and experiencing my first crush (which did not go well) and I think I was just looking for some kind of order, a sense that everything would turn out okay,” she says.

“I would go into a shop and look at the little horoscopes at the back of a magazine. Reading them comforted me and gave me a sense of purpose, so I did it again and again. Then, a couple of years ago, I was going through a really stressful time and I started doing it again - with access to the internet and many more astrology resources, I became interested in the reasoning behind it, and started going much more in-depth, finding out a lot more.”

Mackintosh says that astrology makes her feel “calmer and more in control”.

“It can be easy to feel powerless and unsure of the future, so horoscopes give me a real comfort in this sense. If I read a good horoscope I’ll feel really buoyed up and hopeful, and I’ll even mark special astrological dates on my calendar.