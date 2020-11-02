Updated on 2 November 2020: As we enter a new month of the year (and yet another lockdown), avid astrology fans have once again turned to the stars for guidance.

Both Mercury and Mars have been retrograde – Mars since 9 September, Mercury since 13 October – for the past few months. Believers, then, have been blaming this for everything from blocked emails to hideous arguments, because Mercury in retrograde signals communication gone bad (as Mercury governs all things related to communication, commerce, and cognitive functioning).

These same individuals may breathe a sigh of relief, then, when Mercury moves direct on 3 November and Mars follows on November 15, as it’ll apparently become easier to communicate from this point onward. Apparently.