Your October 2022 relationship horoscope is here

CAPRICORN

October will be a good month to invest in the people and the projects closest to your heart. You’ll sense it’s time to introduce a new set of circumstances in your personal and family life as the time has come to make a fresh agreement or develop a new understanding with someone special. Just be sure to factor health and wellbeing into your plans. Early October may involve some delicate communications and discussions, plus the need to be super tactful with someone special at home or in your family. Luckily, the positive aspects between Mercury and Pluto will enable you to convey your ideas in the most practical framework.

The Aries full moon will spotlight the benefit of a fresh approach to your home life or to someone close around the 9th. A constructive and dynamic attitude will be most effective. If you’ve been planning a property move, this could be it. The solar eclipse on the 25th will further contribute to a fresh chapter domestically. This may well come about due to developments in your status, such as your career or a change of status in a primary relationship. Be sure to avoid snap decisions, as you do not want to regret them.

AQUARIUS

Saturn retrograde in your sign until the 23rd will encourage you to look for stability and security in your relationships and also to look for the most realistic way forward in October. All this, while never forgetting you are innovative and like to see life from a unique perspective. You’ll be drawn to reconnect with those you hold dear, such as family, from early in the month through to mid-October, and may even be drawn to an ex. Just be sure that resurrecting a relationship is what you truly want in the present, as opposed to purely feeling nostalgic about the past.

If relationships are a little rocky early in the month, you’ll gain an increasing sense of balance from mid-October onwards. Trust that you are seeing things clearly regarding your values and core principles by investing in your self-development. Be confident that your choices will be effective, as opposed to settling for ‘peace at all costs’. The solar eclipse on the 25th could open doors regarding travel and communications, making this a good time to plan a holiday or to visit or receive family and loved ones. Just be sure to look always at the most practical solutions if issues arise and avoid rocking the boat!

PISCES

You’ll gain a deep sense of satisfaction in October by investing in people who make you happy in your personal life and at home. You’ll be drawn by romance early in October. Just be sure to choose new friends and lovers wisely as you may otherwise discover aspects of them you don’t appreciate at a later date. Emotions are likely to be strong, which could make October a rollercoaster ride if you don’t take things one step at a time and maintain perspective.

Mars in your home sector will put much of your focus on your domestic life, with family, housemates and friends being a source of camaraderie. However, towards the solar eclipse on the 25th, you’ll need to prioritise certain key people in your life, so try to find the time earlier in the month to be clear about who you wish to invest in emotionally. In this sense, you may even see a parting of ways with someone who you realise you’ve been seeing through rose-coloured glasses. The end of October is a good time to consider a fresh way to share duties and resources, such as joint finances, with those close to you.