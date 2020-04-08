Supermoon April 2020: best pictures of last night’s moon on Instagram
- Megan Murray
Last night’s supermoon was something special to behold. But in some parts of the world it was even more beautiful than others. If you didn’t get a good look for yourself, feast your eyes on these epic pictures of the pink moon from all over the world.
We know there aren’t many up sides of quarantine – between worrying about the health of our family and friends, job concerns and uncertainties over when lockdown will end, it’s been a stressful time.
But, if we’re trying to take a glass half-full approach, you could say it’s given us the opportunity to slow down a little, find joy in the small things and if you have some green space near you, see more of nature.
Last night was the perfect time to embrace that school of thought, because Mother Nature had something pretty magical to show us, not in our gardens or parks but up above our heads in the sky. That’s right, it was the supermoon.
People all over the world came out to see the biggest, brightest moon of the month (and in fact, of this year). From Cornwall in the south of England to the USA’s Vermont, Instagram is full of stunning of pictures of this celestial spectacle and we don’t know about you, but we just can’t stop marvelling.
So, we’ve picked out some of our favourites from all over the world to goggle at, if you feel the same.
Vermont, USA
Cornwall, UK
Gwynedd, Wales
Florida, USA
Wildflecken, Germany
What is a supermoon?
A supermoon looks larger and brighter than usual, because it’s when a full moon is closest to earth in its orbit. You see, the moon doesn’t take the exact same path around earth every time, some times it’s a little closer and some time it’s a little further away.
So, a supermoon occurs when the moon is both totally full and close to 360,000 kilometres away from earth, which is the closest it can get. It is reported that last night’s supermoon is 356,907 kilometres away from earth, which is pretty good going. When this happens the moon appears to us about 14% bigger than how we usually see it.
What does a supermoon look like?
As well as appearing generally bigger, a supermoon super-sizes as it’s rising and setting because of the moon illusion. This is because human eyes work by comparing objects, so when the moon is in the middle of the sky we have no context for how big it is. Whereas when it looks adjacent to a landscape, our eyes can see how large it is next to houses, trees or hills, for example.
It is also brighter, casting about 30% more light on our planet than usual. This is because as it is closer, more of the sun’s rays can make it to earth, after reflecting off the moon’s surface.
Why is it called the pink moon?
Although the April supermoon is nicknamed the pink moon, it isn’t actually rosy in colour. Actually this refers to its springtime occurrence in our calendar, relating to pink blossoms sprouting.
Don’t worry if you missed last night’s supermoon, there’ll be another one in May!
Images: Getty / Unsplash