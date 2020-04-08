We know there aren’t many up sides of quarantine – between worrying about the health of our family and friends, job concerns and uncertainties over when lockdown will end, it’s been a stressful time.

But, if we’re trying to take a glass half-full approach, you could say it’s given us the opportunity to slow down a little, find joy in the small things and if you have some green space near you, see more of nature.

Last night was the perfect time to embrace that school of thought, because Mother Nature had something pretty magical to show us, not in our gardens or parks but up above our heads in the sky. That’s right, it was the supermoon.

People all over the world came out to see the biggest, brightest moon of the month (and in fact, of this year). From Cornwall in the south of England to the USA’s Vermont, Instagram is full of stunning of pictures of this celestial spectacle and we don’t know about you, but we just can’t stop marvelling.

So, we’ve picked out some of our favourites from all over the world to goggle at, if you feel the same.