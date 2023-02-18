But is this all real? Or does your return just happen to coincide with a complicated time in our lives? “It’s fair to say your late 20s are a tricky time of transition as we initiate into adulthood, willingly or otherwise. But within the realms of astrology, Saturn is associated with karma, discipline and responsibility, so if we haven’t been living in a Saturnian fashion, it can be a rude awakening when Saturn returns,” says Dunlop. She’s speaking from experience – for Dunlop personally, her Saturn return turned everything “upside down”.

“A breakup that came out of nowhere, a career dead end, friendships ending and changing, questioning everything,” she says. To cope, Dunlop leaned into her spiritual practice and started to help others navigate this tough time.

While there is no correct way to manage ageing or cope with your returns, says Alice, you can learn to accept it and the lessons it has to teach you. “Our idea of what getting older means changes around this time. Someone might think that their Saturn return will be about being responsible in a pragmatic way but then discover that they had to learn how to cry or have an orgasm,” says Alice. “Or, someone might really work towards some kind of career success because that signifies independence to them and even achieve it to some extent but also go through bereavement around the return period and have to contend with ageing in a whole new way than before.”

You can’t force Saturn’s hand, says Alice, but you can prepare to learn. “You may find yourself accepting that you don’t have to be the best to accept yourself, navigating responsibility when you don’t have control over everything, and being willing to be with yourself and experience the fullness of life instead of believing that your purpose is to solve problems,” she says. “Everyone will go through a Saturn return differently, though. There’s no right way to age.”