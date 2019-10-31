It goes without saying that astrology is absolutely not a ‘science’. Indeed, it’s been wholeheartedly rejected by the scientific community – with many pointing out that astrological predictions are too general, too unspecific to be subjected to scientific testing. And we all know, no matter what star sign we are, that stereotyping is a bad thing: research has proven that individual performance may be affected adversely by heightened awareness of negative group stereotypes (a phenomenon known as “stereotype threat”). And, as Psychology Today states, you “don’t even have to go to the research to develop your distaste for stereotypes”.

“Looking around, most of us have seen with our own eyes the harm that can come from stereotyping, from stuffing complex human beings into categories at once too broad and too narrow and using those to justify all manner of unfair and vicious conduct,” the site states.

“We want our story to be the fully fleshed narrative, nuanced and rich and singular as we feel ourselves to be, as we actually are.”

Well, quite. But, for those of you who live, eat and breathe horoscopes, don’t worry – I have astrological evidence to back the theory that we should never stereotype based on zodiac signs.