As most of us who live in the UK know all too well, February tends to be the coldest month of the year and the same is true across the northern hemisphere. This is widely accepted as the reason why February’s moon has become known as the Snow Moon.

Some tribes in North America refer to the moon as the Storm Moon or Hunger Moon because of how the snowy seasons compromise hunting and food supply.

The Snow Moon is not a supermoon, which occurs when the moon is at the closest point to the earth during its orbit. In fact, the first supermoon of the year won’t take place until 14 June 2022. The Snow Moon is a regular full moon, however, which takes place every 29.5 days.