Snow Moon: everything you need to know about February’s biggest lunar event
Everything you need to know about February’s full moon (aka the Snow Moon) including how to see it from the UK and what it means in the world of astrology.
It might only seem like yesterday when you were clinking classes to bring in the new year. But the second full moon of 2022 is already approaching and it will be visible from most parts of the UK.
February’s full moon is known as the Snow Moon and it will rise over the UK on Wednesday 16 February 2022. Whether you’re an avid stargazer, interested in the astrological meaning of the lunar event or are simply counting down how many full moons are left until winter is over, here’s everything you need to know about the Snow Moon…
What is the Snow Moon?
As most of us who live in the UK know all too well, February tends to be the coldest month of the year and the same is true across the northern hemisphere. This is widely accepted as the reason why February’s moon has become known as the Snow Moon.
Some tribes in North America refer to the moon as the Storm Moon or Hunger Moon because of how the snowy seasons compromise hunting and food supply.
The Snow Moon is not a supermoon, which occurs when the moon is at the closest point to the earth during its orbit. In fact, the first supermoon of the year won’t take place until 14 June 2022. The Snow Moon is a regular full moon, however, which takes place every 29.5 days.
When will the Snow Moon be visible?
The Snow Moon will be visible in the UK on Wednesday 16 February 2022. It will reach peak illumination at around 4:56pm according to Science Focus, meaning it will make for some very pleasing winter sunset viewing. Although the moon is only truly full for a short amount of time, it will appear full for around three days so there are plenty of opportunities for you to catch a glimpse of it.
How will the Snow Moon affect your zodiac sign?
In the world of astrology, full moons are thought to be very powerful. They create an intense energy which can either create tension, reveal truths or lead to some sort of change in your life. The Snow Moon will take place in the zodiac sign of Leo. Leos are generally known for their passion, creativity and, often, vanity.
Full moons mark the completion of the lunar cycle and the Snow Moon is thought to be particularly pressing for four zodiac signs : Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. This is also the first full moon that no planets are retrograding since April 2021, meaning this is a great moment to clear your head and move forward with what you want.
