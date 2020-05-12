The website’s data shows that 37% of the 1,400 single users asked are more likely to take dating advice from their horoscope than their best friends or family. While 22% would actually cancel a date if they found out that their star signs were considered incompatible. Equally, another 20% would deliberately set up a date with someone who had a compatible star sign, trusting that it will go well because of their faith in astrology.

Following the research, the experts at Plenty of Fish have coined five new astrological dating terms. Can you recognise your own behaviour in any of the descriptions below?

Moon Phasing

This is when you specifically phase out a date because you don’t think your star signs align, so you nudge them into the friend zone or slowly ghost them instead.

Star Trekking

Ever asked your friend if they know anyone who would be a good romantic interest for you? Well, this is like that, except instead of compatible personalities, interests or pastimes, you’re asking your mate to keep an eye out for someone with the right star sign.

Star Cross-eyed

If you’ve ever been chatting to a potential date without much investment, but upon hearing their star sign suddenly feel much more enthusiastic to make it work, you’re star cross-eyed. In other words, you could be moving mountains (for the wrong person) based on their zodiac, without much else to back it up.