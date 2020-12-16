The week leading up to Christmas is perhaps the most significant planetary period of the year – and that doesn’t even account for the holiday madness happening here on Earth. The planets will be just as busy as we are, as a whopping five major planets change zodiac signs between 15-21 December, causing a wave of potent energy shifts. While all the vibe adjustments might make for a tumultuous week, we may find that these changes are for the better if we’re willing to embrace them.

For example, 21 December rings in the start of Capricorn season, which brings out our pragmatic and down-to-business sides. This could help kick us into a higher gear when it comes to slashing through our pre-holiday to-do lists or even scoring the best last-minute deals on gifts. Capricorn is all about money, honey, so we can channel its vibe by counting our coins and being smart about our spending.

And 21 December is also the date of the winter solstice, aka the first official day of winter—yes, the holidays have truly begun! But perhaps more importantly, this date delivers the year’s crown jewel of cosmic drama—a long-awaited event known as the Great Conjunction, which refers to the rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn in the zodiac. These two giant planets only mingle with one another about once every 20 years, so when they do, it’s a big deal.