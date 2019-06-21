How the summer solstice could impact your life

The summer solstice – also known as the longest day of the year – is upon us.

This means that, on 21 June, Britain will enjoy a whopping 16 hours and 38 minutes of daylight – making it ideal weather for a late-night barbecue (and incredibly unlikely that we’ll get a good night’s sleep).

But there’s more to it than just another extra-sunny day: according to Pagans, the summer solstice – otherwise known as midsummer’s eve – is imbued with a special power. It is a time of growth, and life, and change.

More importantly for Pagans (who are deeply aware of the ongoing shifting of the seasons) it is also time to acknowledge that the sun will now begin to decline once more towards winter – and that balance will be restored to the world.