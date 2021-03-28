Spring is here, the evenings are getting brighter, the “Stay At Home” rule ends tomorrow and Easter is around the corner. If that’s not enough to have you looking forward, then look up tonight for the first supermoon of the year.

Tonight (Sunday 28 March), at 7.48pm BST, the full “Worm Moon” will be at its fullest and brightest. What’s more, because it’s a supermoon, it will appear even bigger and brighter than usual.

Also known as the Crow Moon, Sap Moon, Crust Moon, Lenten Moon and Wind Moon, the March full moon is typically nicknamed the Worm Moon, as it’s the time of year when earthworms resurface from overground due to the warmer temperatures.