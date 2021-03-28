Supermoon March 2021: what you need to know about the Super Worm Moon
- Ally Sinyard
This Sunday (28 March), get ready for the first supermoon of the year…
Spring is here, the evenings are getting brighter, the “Stay At Home” rule ends tomorrow and Easter is around the corner. If that’s not enough to have you looking forward, then look up tonight for the first supermoon of the year.
Tonight (Sunday 28 March), at 7.48pm BST, the full “Worm Moon” will be at its fullest and brightest. What’s more, because it’s a supermoon, it will appear even bigger and brighter than usual.
Also known as the Crow Moon, Sap Moon, Crust Moon, Lenten Moon and Wind Moon, the March full moon is typically nicknamed the Worm Moon, as it’s the time of year when earthworms resurface from overground due to the warmer temperatures.
Depending on who you ask, this March Super Worm Moon will be the first of four supermoons in 2021, with the next one coming right up in April. So keep your eyes peeled for this rare lunar occurrence!
Here’s everything you need to know…
What is a supermoon?
Simply put, a supermoon occurs when a new or full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit. This makes it appear bigger and brighter than usual, although the difference may not be obvious to the naked eye.
Why is it called the Worm Moon?
According to The Almanac, it was given its name by the Algonquin tribes and adopted by the early Colonists in North Eastern America. Traditionally, its name is thought to refer to the earthworms that emerge around this time of year due to the warmer spring weather. Good news for the birds!
Alternatively, northern tribes in the United States named it the Crow Moon, in reference to the cawing crows to signal the end of winter. At least that’ll give the worms some prior warning…
When will the Super Worm Moon be visible?
This March, the full moon will reach its peak in the UK at 7.48pm BST, according to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich. But don’t worry if you miss it or if the forecasted cloudy weather gets in your way. According to NASA, the full moon will still be visible until Tuesday morning.
How will the Full Worm Super Moon in Libra affect your zodiac sign?
If you’re into astrology, moonologist Yasmin Boland suggests that it’s a positive time for Aries, Geminis, Leos, Librans, Sagittarians and Aquarians, but more challenging for everyone else.
The good news is, whichever zodiac sign you fall under, you can expect to feel a new energy and focus with regards to your relationships and partnerships.
“It’s a great day to turn the corner in one or more of your important relationships,” Boland adds on her blog. “Personal or professional.”
Whatever your feelings on astrology, one thing we can all take away is the important message that Boland notes for tonight’s Super Worm Moon: Remind yourself to see the beauty in life.
