Summer has arrived, and one of the longest days of the year will be rewarded with one of the brightest moons of the year – because the full moon on 24 June marks the final supermoon of the year. Also known as the annual strawberry moon, this lunation will have us feeling ripe and ready to conquer our summer goals, so it’s in our best interest to get acquainted with its sweet-but-powerful astrological energy.

Spring was chock full of supermoon action, and June’s full moon marks the last in a series of powerful 2021 supermoons that took place successively over the past few months. It was preceded by the full pink moon in April and the full flower moon in May (which was also a total lunar eclipse). Some sources classified the March worm moon as a supermoon, as well, which would make the strawberry moon the cherry on top of a quadruple supermoon sundae.