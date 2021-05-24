Change is in the air, and no, it’s not just the easing of lockdown restrictions or the glimmers of summertime that are flashing before our eyes. There’s also a celebration-worthy full supermoon rising in the skies on 26 May that’s set to be one of the most significant lunations of the year.

Also known as the annual flower moon, this supermoon is also an eclipse, and you won’t want to miss out on its spellbinding views or its astrological magic.

Astronomically speaking, this lunation is particularly noteworthy given that it happens to be the closest a supermoon will come to the earth in all of 2021 – and the only total lunar eclipse we’ll have all year. But the astrological significance of this full supermoon is equally fascinating.