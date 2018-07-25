There’s something seductively mystical about the moon. As pre-teens, we were obsessed with shows like Charmed that referenced the alleged powers of the planets. And today, astrology is having something of a resurgence among millennial women, many of whom take it more seriously than generations before them.

As a result, the news that a blood moon will be happening on Friday (27 July) – the longest celestial event of its kind this century – is rather exciting.

In total the lunar eclipse, which will see the earth pass between the sun and moon, should last for 103 minutes and will create a red glow across the moon. Not only will this be mesmerising to watch, but as it’s the longest one we’ve seen since the beginning of the 21st century, it’s said to be extra significant as it could intensify our emotions.