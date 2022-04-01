Whether you consider yourself guided by the stars or still a little sceptical, you have to acknowledge astrology’s allure.

In a time that feels so uncertain and volatile, it can be a great comfort to seek clarity, meaning and guidance and escape the overwhelming news cycle, even if just for a moment.

Today, 1 April, marks an important event in the zodiac calendar – a new Aries moon that ushers in a season of power, confidence and decisiveness that many of us seem to be craving right now.