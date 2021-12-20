The clocks have gone back, the nights have drawn in and now the shortest, darkest day of the year is upon us. The winter solstice – aka the day when the sun will set at 3.53 pm in London – takes place this week. But, despite its gloomy appearance, there’s plenty of brightness to be found in this seasonal equinox.

Humankind has been marking the 21 December event (sometimes known as midwinter) for millennia and it still holds a special place in many of the seasonal traditions we cherish today. If you plaster your house in glossy green foliage at Christmas, put a wreath on your door or get excited about mistletoe – you’re actually upholding ancient winter solstice traditions.