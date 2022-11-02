Your November 2022 horoscope is here
Astrologist Patsy Bennett reveals what’s in store this month when it comes to love and work.
ARIES
You’ll gain a strong indication at the start of November whether you’re on the right track. If developments disappoint you, take this as your cue to make changes. The month begins on an intense note, so be sure to manage your responses and avoid impulsiveness, especially with finances and shared duties – or space at home. Find new ways to collaborate and share common ground for best results. Consider taking healthy breaks that allow you to reset and unwind. Luckily, during November you will be inspired and drawn to faraway places that will help you to maintain perspective.
Mantra: in November I’ll find new ways to collaborate and share common ground.
TAURUS
This is a good month to focus on your relationships, as some of your decisions will affect them. For some mid-May-born Taureans, changes will be most obvious in your daily routine as fresh experiences at work will appeal. You may even be surprised by developments, especially at the lunar eclipse, which will be in your sign on the 8th. Mid-month, you’ll enjoy expanding your social circle and work horizons. There is a degree of uncertainty around some of your projects, so be sure to plan well and maintain good fitness and wellbeing.
Mantra: I’m ready for change and new opportunities as I’ll make the most of my potential.
GEMINI
Mars retrograde in your sign will slow things down a little, which you may find frustrating, as you prefer to steam ahead in life. You may also gain a sense of déjà vu, as you go over old ground via a reunion or even a return to an old haunt. The benefit of hindsight will put you in a strong position. Nevertheless, there will be a lot to adapt to as you’ll experience changes in your daily health or work routine and, for some Twins, this will be due to changes within family circumstances. Rest assured, you’ll manage to adjust.
Mantra: my true strength lies in my adaptability, even if I’m under pressure.
CANCER
Your home is your castle and you’ll experience a change of pace domestically that will require careful planning to overcome an otherwise tense time at the start of the month. As your home and family are important areas for you, it’s important to be clear about your options and to cultivate a sense of motivation. Be sure to establish solid and strong links with those you love; you’ll be glad you did. Luckily, Venus and Mercury will encourage you to enjoy both travel and domestic bliss alike, with positive developments mid-month bringing a sense of stability and security your way.
Mantra: while I love to cocoon, my true sense of stability comes from my love for self and others.
LEO
November is excellent for improving your relationships and scheduling in more of your favourite pastimes. Study, travel and legal matters (for some Leos) will be a source of learning, and you may receive unexpected news around the 8th. The activities you choose will boil down to your values and priorities and also how thinly you spread yourself to keep everyone happy. Take the time for people you love, even if some seem eccentric. But if you get nothing but mixed messages, it may be apt to call time out. From mid-month on, conditions will be ideal for get-togethers as the festive season approaches.
Mantra: while I love company, in November, I’m going to choose it wisely.
VIRGO
As you prefer to plan and strategise, events early in November may throw a spanner in the works as you will experience a change of circumstance that could even be unexpected. Aim to find out where you stand at the start of the month if possible. Financially, a little extra attention to the facts and figures will prove to be beneficial. Rely on your organisational abilities and by mid-month you’ll enjoy a trip or get-together than warms your heart. You’ll also be in line for more balance in your daily life and environment, both at home and at work.
Mantra: I can navigate carefully in life without feeling stuck in a routine.
LIBRA
You value peace above all else, and so may be particularly put out by revelations or developments in the first half of the month. If you’re prepared to work towards a solid outcome, you’ll experience a positive development mid-month that could boost both your finances and personal life. You’ll appreciate the opportunity to gain balance at work and in your daily routine. A degree of uncertainty or even a mystery needn’t distract you from your goals. However, you must be prepared to negotiate and find innovative solutions. It’s a good month to boost your health and for health appointments if you need advice.
Mantra: a little imagination, plus some give and take, bring peaceful results.
SCORPIO
Being a passionate person, you prefer to know where you’re heading so that you can direct your energy into your activities. Luckily, November’s developments will help you to gain direction and certainty. But you must be prepared to navigate the unexpected. For some Scorpios there will be news from someone close, and for others, at work or regarding health. The lunar eclipse on the 8th could bring matters to a head, so be sure to choose your path carefully. Mercury and Venus will help you to make key decisions, especially mid-month. Patience is your key to happiness this month.
Mantra: in November I’ll channel my excess energy into constructive activities.
SAGITTARIUS
This is a watershed month as you leave a chapter behind and prepare to embrace another. Early November is a good time to consider exactly what you want in your daily life and in your home and with family. The lunar eclipse on the 8th may even be a little emotional as a routine you’re accustomed to changes. A reunion, return to an old haunt or a connection at work may be bittersweet. By mid-month, you’ll gain a sense of adventure and decorum as you rediscover your mojo. However, you must be careful with decisions at home and concerning family to avoid mistakes.
Mantra: there is adventure in all avenues if I’m true to myself and my heart.
CAPRICORN
Early in November, your connection with a friend or organisation will require attention and, for some, domestic circumstances will be the focus. A surprise at home, with family or finances, is best managed carefully. You’ll learn that some things in life can’t be controlled, but that you can focus on the areas you can change – and minimise worry over those you can’t. You’ll relish seeing your social life improve, especially mid-month, so schedule fun events for then if possible. You may need to let some commitments go in November, but this will be so that you can accommodate new opportunities.
Mantra: I can’t control fate, but I can manage my responses.
AQUARIUS
This will be an excellent month to forge ahead with new plans for the future, as your status, career and general direction are changing. Efforts you make to improve circumstances will be worthwhile. You may experience fresh developments at home in the process. And, while this is a good time to progress with your ventures, especially in your personal life, consider this if you encounter roadblocks: ask yourself what – and who – is most important to you, and plan accordingly. Be prepared to manage finances and workloads so that you find the time to enjoy life, too.
Mantra: in November, my values and priorities are going to create a better path.
PISCES
Neptune and Jupiter in your sign will contribute to a degree of uncertainty in your personal life or a venture early in November. And yet you’ll relish the chance to throw caution to the wind and travel, deepen your interest in studies or delve into a better understanding of life and your own path. Some relationships will deepen; others may gently fall away, so take things one step at a time, especially with shared duties, if you tend to feel sensitive to change. Events mid-month will provide a welcome break and will provide a sense of direction for the coming weeks.
Mantra: I trust my intuition and in so doing I honour my gifts.
