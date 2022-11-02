Your November 2022 horoscope is here

ARIES

You’ll gain a strong indication at the start of November whether you’re on the right track. If developments disappoint you, take this as your cue to make changes. The month begins on an intense note, so be sure to manage your responses and avoid impulsiveness, especially with finances and shared duties – or space at home. Find new ways to collaborate and share common ground for best results. Consider taking healthy breaks that allow you to reset and unwind. Luckily, during November you will be inspired and drawn to faraway places that will help you to maintain perspective.

Mantra: in November I’ll find new ways to collaborate and share common ground.

TAURUS

This is a good month to focus on your relationships, as some of your decisions will affect them. For some mid-May-born Taureans, changes will be most obvious in your daily routine as fresh experiences at work will appeal. You may even be surprised by developments, especially at the lunar eclipse, which will be in your sign on the 8th. Mid-month, you’ll enjoy expanding your social circle and work horizons. There is a degree of uncertainty around some of your projects, so be sure to plan well and maintain good fitness and wellbeing.

Mantra: I’m ready for change and new opportunities as I’ll make the most of my potential.