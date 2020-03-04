If we didn’t listen to NASA, though, perhaps we might be willing to listen to James Kaler, professor emeritus of Astronomy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Because, in a now viral article, he has revealed out that our star signs no longer line up with the zodiac because of the Earth’s wobble.

Or, as he put it, “a wobble in the Earth’s rotational axis called precession.”

So, what is the Earth’s wobble?

Writing in his article for The Conversation, Kaler explains that the “precession” causes the Earth to bulge slightly at the equator during its rotation. The gravity of the moon and sun then “pull on the bulge,” which causes Earth to wobble.

“The wobble causes the Earth’s axis, which is the centre line around which it rotates, to swing in a slow circle over the course of 25,800 years,” he writes, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

And how does this impact our star signs?

According to Kaler, “this movement alters the view of the zodiac from Earth, making the constellations appear to slide to the east, roughly a degree per human lifetime.”

“It sounds slow,” Kaler adds, “but it changes the polestar.”