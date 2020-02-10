Speaking with astrological sleuths at The Mirror, Jester explained that he spent two years researching the zodiac signs of some of the most prolific or notorious serial killers in the UK and USA. And it’s bad news for people born under Taurus.

That’s right, folks: it seems people born between 20 April and 20 May are apparently most likely to become serial killers. Think H.H. Holmes (America’s first modern serial killer), Michael Ryan (the man behind the Hungerford Massacre), David Copeland (the London Nail Bomber) and cannibal Albert Fish (aka the “Werewolf of Wysteria”), to name just a handful.

“Although reliable, Taureans can also be stubborn and possessive,” writes The Mirror. “They don’t like anything too complicated, they despise insecurities and they don’t do well with changes. They are devoted, patient and hard-working, too – traits which can make for a great personality in someone who is stable and good-natured, but an evil manipulator in someone who is not.”

Hmm.