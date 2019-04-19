The most perfect red lipsticks for Christmas season

A trusty red lipstick has been an essential part of beauty arsenals for centuries. From the crushed berry stains of Ancient Greece, to Marilyn’s iconic hue, to Beyonce’s holiday bare-eyes-and-bold-red combo, there are countless ways to mix and master the classic shade. There’s nothing quite like a red lip come Christmas, though. Taking inspiration from everything red this season (robins, holly berries, Santa’s suit, wine… and more wine), a matching crimson lip is enough to get you into the holiday spirit.

However, not all reds are created equal - and what might look perfect on your best friend might not fit so well on yourself. The key to deciphering the thousands of shades on offer is evaluating their undertone. Blue-toned reds like MAC’s Ruby Woo lean towards colder rather than warmer undertones, and will make teeth look whiter in contrast. Orange-toned reds, like brick or tawny, will warm up the skin.