The most perfect red lipsticks for Christmas season
- Posted by
- Ava Welsing-Kitcher
- Published
As much as we cherish neutral shades of lipstick for everyday wear, there’s nothing quite like a bold red fully get yourself into the warm, wintery season. Here are Stylist’s picks of the most flattering reds to suit everyone.
A trusty red lipstick has been an essential part of beauty arsenals for centuries. From the crushed berry stains of Ancient Greece, to Marilyn’s iconic hue, to Beyonce’s holiday bare-eyes-and-bold-red combo, there are countless ways to mix and master the classic shade. There’s nothing quite like a red lip come Christmas, though. Taking inspiration from everything red this season (robins, holly berries, Santa’s suit, wine… and more wine), a matching crimson lip is enough to get you into the holiday spirit.
However, not all reds are created equal - and what might look perfect on your best friend might not fit so well on yourself. The key to deciphering the thousands of shades on offer is evaluating their undertone. Blue-toned reds like MAC’s Ruby Woo lean towards colder rather than warmer undertones, and will make teeth look whiter in contrast. Orange-toned reds, like brick or tawny, will warm up the skin.
Both flatter all skin tones, so ignore advice that dictates that you can’t wear something purely because of your complexion. Instead, get to testing and trialling without committing to buy - and if in doubt, Google Image search “(lipstick brand and shade) swatches” to see what it looks like on other people.
See the Stylist beauty team’s picks of our favourite classic reds to add brightness and boldness to our winter days…
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored
Vivid, head-turning, sophisticated, and mindful of all skin shades – we wouldn’t expect anything less from Rihanna’s first red lipstick. The soft matte formula means it won’t dry lips out, either.
£19, Harvey Nichols
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick In Beso
If liquid lipsticks feels a little too thick, but you still want its famed longevity, then try Stila’s cult formula. Beso’s the chosen favourite of our chosen favourite Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and it’s a true red that suits such a wide variety of skin tones.
£16, Cult Beauty
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red
Matte, but velvety and supple, and richly pigmented, but somehow lets your natural hue shine through – Charlotte Tilbury’s legendary formulas do it all.
£24, Selfridges
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in American Doll
For those who like their lipstick high-drama and high-coverage, look no further than ABH’s liquid formula. Two slicks and your red will stay for hours upon hours, surviving lunchtime and whatever else life throws your way.
£20, Beauty Bay
Tom Ford Lip Color in Flame
This is the red-orange (rorange?) hue to end them all. The velvet matte formula stops this from looking too bright and glistening, while the warm base flatters everyone.
£40, Tom Ford
offer L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick
The oil-in-water formula locks pigment onto lips without drying them out in this stain-meets-lipstick hybrid
£7.99, Boots
Becca Ultimate Lipstick Love in Crimson
If you like your formulas creamy and silky, then Becca’s ticks the boxes - plus it’s surprisingly long-wearing for a not-matte lipstick.
£20, Cult Beauty
Huda Beauty Liquid Matte in Heartbreaker
This is a liquid lipstick that’s 100% commitment, or nothing. One slick of highly pigmented colour just begs for the whole nine yards; a couple of layers, lip liner, and a perfect cat eye to wrap it all up.
£18, Cult Beauty
Mac Matte Lipstick in Chili
MAC’s Ruby Woo and Russian Red are always everyone’s favourite, but Chili’s the warmer, brickish red that flatters everyone. Pat it onto lips for a beautiful stain, or go high-impact with two layers.
£17.50, MAC
Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet N°5
It’s impossible to not include a classic Chanel red in the line-up - this limited edition update has the most velvety of textures.
£32, Chanel