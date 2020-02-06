These are the 5 highlighters giving me a powerful glow
- Posted by
- Kiran Meeda
- Published
From Fenty Beauty to Beauty Pie, these are the highlighting go to’s in my make-up collection.
We love a highlighter here at Stylist. It’s the perfect make-up addition that accentuates the higher points of your face or, if you’re really going big, helps to create a glow all over.
As a self-proclaimed highlighter obsessive, when you come across a highly-pigmented formula and shade that actually matches your skin tone, it can really be a game-changer.
There’s always the question of where to start when it comes to highlighters that give you maximum glow power, and for me it’s all about the shade.
Golden coloured highlighters tend to work much better on my skin tone, accentuating my features, whereas a more heavily rosy-based shade would look out of place and noticeable (and not in a good way).
It also depends on what kind of finish you’re after. From the subtle, barely-there formulas to the diamond glass skin look, there are plenty of textures to delve into.
These are my top five highlighters, based on shade and pigmentation…
The balance between rose and gold
MAC Loud and Clear Extra Dimension Skinfinish
The rose gold era held a special place in many people’s hearts, from eyeshadows to blushes, and the tinted gold colour is making a comeback with MAC’s latest limited edition highlighter. The stand-out aspect has to be the ratio of gold to rose. The gold and bronze tones are so concentrated, the rose shade takes a back seat.
Shop MAC Loud and Clear Extra Dimension Skin Finish highlighter at maccosmetics.co.uk, £26.50
The buildable, natural shimmer
MILK Makeup Flex Highlighter in Iced
It’s been a go-to highlighter in my makeup bag for a while now and it’s one I can always count on to deliver the same concentrated shimmer every single time. The shade is a really light gold, so blends into my skin tone perfectly. Not only this, but it’s very buildable. In a few applications my face goes from day to night.
The ultimate eye-catcher
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife
There’s no denying the power of Rihanna and her fashion and beauty empires. From giving a 40+ foundation shade range to her recent brush cleaning sponge, Fenty Beauty is the gift that keeps on giving. This Killawatt highlighter has been all over beauty bloggers’ favourites’ roundups and for good reason. The pigmentation in this highlighter is unrivalled and just one application really goes a long way. I use the Fenty Beauty Killawatt highlighter in the yellow-gold based shade, Trophy Wife, £28.
Shop Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, £28 at Boots
The glass skin look
Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder in Moon Glow
Finding a highlighter that isn’t too shimmery, but still gives that smoother, hydrated looking skin can feel like asking for too much. Yet Bobbi Brown has created a formula that hits this sweet spot. It’s a perfect balance between yellow and bronzey gold that matches my skin tone exactly. It’s a super buildable formula that, for me, creates a simple, everyday glow.
Shop Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder, £36 at bobbibrown.co.uk
The understated glow
Beauty Pie Pro-Glow Super Strobing Drops in Illuminati
Affordable, yet uncompromising in quality, Beauty Pie has been the brand delivering quality formulas, and it’s created a highlighting booster liquid that adds that little extra glow you’re missing. For those attuned to the rise of non-touring (a lighter highlight), Beauty Pie’s strobing drops let you customise the level of glow in your makeup routine. From mixing it with your foundation or a BB cream, this liquid highlighter is highly adaptable.
Shop Beauty Pie Pro-Glow Super Strobing Drops, £28 at beautypie.com
Images: Courtesy of brands.