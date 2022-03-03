70% of people admit to making this simple skincare mistake

When it comes to keeping our beauty products in tip-top condition, there’s a lot to learn. From beauty expiry dates to skincare fridges – how you take care of your products is just as important as how you apply them to your skin. Yet research carried out by online skincare retailer Face the Future has found that the majority of skincare enthusiasts are actually storing their products in the wrong place, leading to shelf-life problems and ineffective formulas.

The research found that when it comes to storing your skincare, the bathroom is the most popular spot to keep products. Having surveyed over 2,000 people about their skincare habits, Face the Future learned that 61% of people reported keeping at least some of their favourite skincare products in the bathroom.