beauty-1
Beauty

90s body mists are officially back – and they’re all grown up

The body mists you used to spritz boundlessly in the P.E changing rooms are back, but they’ve been given a seriously luxe twist…

If you close your eyes, it’s probably not difficult to remember engulfing yourself in a cloud of Charlie Red body spray before leaving the house.

It was the fragrance that more or less defined the 90s, namely your school days. And your trusty Jane Norman P.E. bag was more than likely to be clinking with all of the latest body sprays, from Impulse to Hollister. We were spoiled for choice.

Fast forward to present day, and the nostalgic body mists we all knew and loved have made way for some seriously luxurious upgrades.

You may also like

The best green, woody and herby perfumes for women who hate floral fragrances

Housed in chic, Instagram-worthy packaging and boasting grown up notes of bergamot, neroli and rose, this new wave of mists are leagues above the ones you used to stockpile with abandon.

Plus, all manner of high-end brands, such as Chanel and Tom Ford, are jumping on board, giving us the perfect, handbag-friendly scents.

Thought you’d shelved body mists years ago? Think again. Here are Stylist’s pick of the very best.

You may also like

The best sweet perfumes that aren’t the slightest bit sickly

Best body sprays and mists

You may also like

Best fragranced hand sanitisers that smell as good as your favourite perfume

Main Image: brands