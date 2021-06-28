90s body mists are officially back – and they’re all grown up
The body mists you used to spritz boundlessly in the P.E changing rooms are back, but they’ve been given a seriously luxe twist…
If you close your eyes, it’s probably not difficult to remember engulfing yourself in a cloud of Charlie Red body spray before leaving the house.
It was the fragrance that more or less defined the 90s, namely your school days. And your trusty Jane Norman P.E. bag was more than likely to be clinking with all of the latest body sprays, from Impulse to Hollister. We were spoiled for choice.
Fast forward to present day, and the nostalgic body mists we all knew and loved have made way for some seriously luxurious upgrades.
Housed in chic, Instagram-worthy packaging and boasting grown up notes of bergamot, neroli and rose, this new wave of mists are leagues above the ones you used to stockpile with abandon.
Plus, all manner of high-end brands, such as Chanel and Tom Ford, are jumping on board, giving us the perfect, handbag-friendly scents.
Thought you’d shelved body mists years ago? Think again. Here are Stylist’s pick of the very best.
Best body sprays and mists
Chanel N°5 All-Over Spray
One of the most iconic smells of all time has been given a subtle modern twist. This all-over spray is the perfect way to lightly revive your scent throughout the day, and subtle notes of lemon, mandarin and orange make it a delicious must-have. Need we mention the chic packaging?
Tom Ford Soleil Blanc All Over Body Spray
Tom Ford are infamous for their stunning perfumes, especially Soleil Blanc, so this body spray was always going to be a winner. A single spritz envelops you in that luxurious, beach paradise-inspired scent with added notes of sensuous amber. It’s summer in a bottle.
Shop Tom Ford Soleil Blanc All Over Body Spray at Feelunique, £55
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
If you’ve ever smelt any of Sol de Janeiro’s body products, you’ll know how incredible they are – and thankfully, the brand has bottled up its popular scents. This hair and body mist has the scent of its Bom Dia Bright Cream, £44, which includes notes of black amber plum, crème de cassis, jasmine blooms, Brazilian orchid, vanilla woods and warm musk.
Shop Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist at Cult Beauty, £18
Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Body Mist
If the chic bottle isn’t enough to win you over then the scent of this Jo Malone body mist undoubtedly will be. A riot of refreshing nectarine, peach, cassis and spring flowers are combines into honey notes. Plus, the spray contains glycerine to give skin a healthy-looking sheen, too.
Shop Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Body Mist at Jo Malone, £45
The Body Shop White Musk Fragrance Mist
If you’re a fan of The Body Shop’s cult White Musk fragrance, you’ll love this. Fresh and uplifting, this all-over body mist perfectly balances notes of jasmine and cruelty-free musk. Plus, the scent will make you feel incredibly nostalgic.
Shop The Body Shop White Musk Fragrance Mist at The Body Shop, £12
Jo Loves A Fragrance Body Spray in Grapefruit
Light and fresh, these Jo Loves sprays are colourless, meaning they can also be sprayed over your clothes without fear of staining. It comes in four scents (we love grapefruit) and its aerosol packaging resembles graffiti, making it that much more fun to spray.
Shop Jo Loves A Fragrance Body Spray in Grapefruit at Cult Beauty, £40
Paul & Joe Hair and Body Mist
Paul and Joe have gone above and beyond with this invigorating, moisturising, hair and body mist. Infused with notes of citrus and calming herbs, it’s refreshing and ultra-feminine – the ideal pick me up on a hot day.
Rituals The Ritual of Hammam Revitalising Body Mist
This alcohol-free formula combines the aromatic experience and authentic Hammam ingredients of rosemary and eucalyptus. One spritz and you’ll be (mentally) transported to a spa.
Shop Rituals The Ritual of Hammam Revitalising Body Mist at John Lewis, £17.50
Dior Miss Dior Silky Body Mist
Combining body care with the freshness of a mist, this non-oily formula is scented with Dior’s popular Miss Dior fragrance. Spritz is all over and you’ll smell incredible all day long.
Main Image: brands