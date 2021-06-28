If you close your eyes, it’s probably not difficult to remember engulfing yourself in a cloud of Charlie Red body spray before leaving the house.

It was the fragrance that more or less defined the 90s, namely your school days. And your trusty Jane Norman P.E. bag was more than likely to be clinking with all of the latest body sprays, from Impulse to Hollister. We were spoiled for choice.

Fast forward to present day, and the nostalgic body mists we all knew and loved have made way for some seriously luxurious upgrades.