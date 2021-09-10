“Grunginess in beauty is essentially wearing make-up mistakes as a style statement,” says Terry Barber, director of make-up artistry at MAC cosmetics. “Whether that be a slept-in black kohl, a knowingly clumped mascara or a raw punky liner. It’s an attitude rather than a perfected transformation.”

“Making your make-up look a bit ‘broken-in’ is not about it looking ugly, it’s about it looking cooler and slightly nonchalant. It’s looking good, but like you haven’t tried, which is definitely a thing again.”