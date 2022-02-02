We really are living in a golden era of nail art. There are delicate nail designs, non-naff Valentine’s Day nail designs and negative space nail designs, not to mention multiple reincarnations of classic manicures – I’m thinking, of course, about the skinny French nail trend. Most recently though, it’s been aesthetic abstract nail designs living rent-free inside my brain.

Epitomised by syncopated colour schemes and whirls of assorted shapes, abstract nails can be as bold or understated as you like. Here are seven genius designs for inspiration.