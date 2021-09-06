Acid mantle: what it is, why it’s important and how to keep yours in top condition

If you’re suffering from dry, flaky or sensitive skin – a damaged acid mantle might be to blame. No matter how thorough your skincare routine might be, overuse of foamy cleansers and an overzealous exfoliation routine might actually be causing more harm than good.

The good news is, fixing your acid mantle is totally do-able. And you might already own many of the products and ingredients that nourish and help to repair a damaged acid mantle already. So take note – here’s everything you need to know about your acid mantle (including how to fix it)…